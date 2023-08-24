There's nothing like a good rivalry contest to get the season started.
Sure you could play an easy game, but there's so much more fun when you play a rival to kick things off.
We'll get a few of those this week when high school football season begins.
On Thursday, Athens will travel to East Limestone, and on Friday Austin will host Hartselle.
Who will win these games? And what about the other contests in the area? Let's dive into the picks.
--
Last season: 124-34
--
Tonight's games
--
Athens Golden Eagles at East Limestone Indians
Athens finished the season strong last year, winning its final three games to finish 5-5. The Golden Eagles are loaded with senior and junior experience this year with most having at least two years of starting experience, if not three. Among them are junior quarterback Brogan Gross, senior receiver Jayshon Ridgle, a South Alabama commit, and junior left tackle Spencer Dowland, who holds multiple SEC offers. Simply put, Athens should be a greatly improved team.
East Limestone also finished the season strong in 2022, which was head coach Clint Woodfin's first season. After starting 1-5, the Indians won four straight to reach the Class 5A playoffs. With a full offseason under Woodfin, who was hired just prior to last season, the Indians should also be improved.
This is a rivalry game, so anything can happen, but Athens might have a little too much firepower.
Prediction: Athens
--
Tanner Rattlers at Lauderdale County Tigers
Injuries and other circumstances derailed what had the potential to be a special season for Tanner in 2022.
As long as the Rattlers remain healthy in 2023, expect a big rebound year.
That being said, a 3A Lauderdale County might prove to be just slightly better. The Tigers defeated Tanner 54-20 in last season's opener.
Prediction: Lauderdale County
--
Friday's games
--
Hartselle Tigers at Austin Black Bears
Expect a packed stadium for this intense rivalry game.
Since Austin moved to Class 7A in 2018, these two teams have opened the season against each other every year. The first was a tight win for Hartselle, but every game since has been lopsided. Austin won in 2019 and 2020, while Hartselle took the 2021 and 2022 outings.
Don't expect this one to be one-sided. Hartselle is coming off a 12-1 season and looking to reload, while Austin should be even better after winning it's second 7A region title in 2022.
This one could go either way, but the Tigers do have Ri Fletcher, a senior running back with Division 1 offers. That gives them a slight edge.
Prediction: Hartselle
--
Mae Jemison Jaguars at Decatur Red Raiders
It's a new era for Decatur football.
For the first time since 1995, Jere Adcock will not be coaching the first game for the Red Raiders.
Aairon Savage is the new man in town, and he has a chance to make a statement early against a Mae Jemison team that went 0-10 last season.
Prediction: Decatur
--
West Morgan Rebels at Randolph Pirates
It's year No. 3 for the Rebels under head coach Drew Phillips. Phillips improved the team from 3-7 to 5-5 in his first year and then 10-2 last season. He expects even more in year three.
With players like All-State running back Jalen Fletcher, third-year starting quarterback Braxton Peters and several other returning stars, the Rebels have all the makings for a championship run.
Prediction: West Morgan
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Danville Hawks
It's a battle between two teams with third-year head coaches. Trent Walker led the Red Devils from zero to three wins last season, while Andros Williams led the Hawks to their first playoff appearance since 2019.
Both teams are young but have plenty of underclassmen with starting experience.
The Red Devils defeated the Hawks last season to open the season.
Prediction: Lawrence County
--
Other games: Decatur Heritage over Section, Priceville over Plainview, Brewer over Hanceville, Falkville over Vinemont, Hatton over Wilson, Ardmore over West Limestone, Sheffield over Elkmont, and Clements over Holly Pond.
