With just two weeks left in region play, the playoff picture is starting to become clear. That includes some teams claiming region championships. That can start this Friday.
Several teams are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. That means several must-win games on the schedule.
Who will come out on top? Let's dive into the picks.
--
Last week: 14-1
Overall: 94-23
--
Austin Black Bears at Bob Jones Patriots: A week after edging James Clemens in a tight contest, Austin returns to Madison City Stadium to play the city’s other team. This time, however, a win would mean a region championship — the Black Bears' fourth since 2016 and second in Class 7A. Prediction: Austin
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Hartselle Tigers: Two blocked punts were the difference in Decatur's loss to Muscle Shoals last week, its first of the season. Now they have to bounce back on the road against an unbeaten Hartselle team playing at home for the first time since Sept. 9. A win for Hartselle would mean back-to-back region championships. A Decatur win would create a three way tie between the Red Raiders, Hartselle and Muscle Shoals. Prediction: Hartselle
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Gaylesville Trojans: The Eagles picked up a dominant win last week at Woodville. A win at Gaylesville puts the Eagles in the playoffs. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
East Lawrence Eagles at West Morgan Rebels: The Rebels bounced back from their first loss of the season last week with a blowout 34-3 win over West Limestone. This week they get an East Lawrence team still searching for its first win. Prediction: West Morgan
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Westminster Christian Wildcats: The Bulldogs' chase for a region championship will culminate with their two toughest region games this week and next. The Wildcats put up a ton of points, but did suffer a blowout 53-20 loss to Randolph in their only region loss. A win Friday would set up a winner-take-all region championship game with Randolph next week, but beware of this trap game. Prediction: Priceville
--
Hatton Hornets at Lexington Golden Bears: This game pretty much decides the Class 2A, Region 8 championship. Since suffering their lone loss of the season to Falkville back in September, the Hornets have averaged 53 points per game and have won their last three games by a combined 160- 54. Hatton is looking for its first region title in 22 years. Prediction: Hatton
--
In other games: It’s Danville over Vinemont, Falkville over Addison, Fairview over Lawrence County, Athens over Columbia, Russellville over Ardmore, East Limestone over West Point, West Limestone over Central-Florence, Colbert County over Clements and Red Bay over Tanner.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.