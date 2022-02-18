HUNTSVILLE — Friday was a good day for area wrestlers at the Class 5A-6A state championships in Huntsville, as Oliver Howard (Decatur), Lincoln Bryant (Hartselle) and Will Anderson (Athens) each won championship semifinal matches in their respective weight classes to advance to today’s championship finals.
Championship matches are scheduled to begin today at noon inside Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center.
Howard scored a 5-4 decision victory over Mountain Brook’s Gray Otis, who entered the semifinals with only one loss on the season, at 160 pounds. Howard will face Gardendale’s Melton Powe in the championship match.
Bryant advanced to the championship of the 132-pound classification with a major decision (15-4) win over Spanish Fort’s Gabe Warren. Bryant will face Daishon Powe, of Gardendale, for the championship.
Anderson, wrestling at 120 pounds, scored a pinfall win over Jasper’s Ethan Caldwell in the semifinals and will face Scottsboro’s John Stewart for the championship today.
Softball
Hartselle wins pair: Godfrey kicked off Hartselle’s 2022 season in style, tossing a no-hitter as the Tigers defeated Arab 22-0 on Friday.
Godfrey finished with nine strikeouts, while Brit Godfrey and Mary Elizabeth Booth each homered for the Tigers. Hartselle closed out the day with a 10-0 win over county foe West Morgan.
Hartselle (2-0) continues play today against Sparkman.
Decatur 15, Vinemont 2: Celia Gilchrist drove in four runs on two hits as Decatur cruised past Vinemont in two innings on Friday.
Makenly Cowley and Kaitlynn Stinson each drove in two runs for the Red Raiders, while Virginia Pylant added a pair of hits.
Caroline Coulter allowed two runs on two hits to earn the win. She had three strikeouts.
Huntsville 1, Decatur 0: Madison Murphy pitched four hitless innings for Decatur in a close loss on Friday, finishing with eight strikeouts.
AB Matthews recorded the only hit of the game for Decatur.
Elmore County 6, Athens 2: Elmore County jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back in picking up a win on Friday.
Morgan Stiles drove in a pair of runs for Athens to trim the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the third inning, but the Golden Eagles could get no closer.
Deann Motquin picked 4 2/3 innings for Athens, striking out three. Katie Simon struck out a pair of hitters over the final 2 1/3 innings.
Baseball
Hartselle 7, Hoover 3: Auburn signee Elliott Bray was impressive in Hartselle’s season opener on Friday, striking out four over six innings to earn the win while recording three hits at the plate.
The game matched two of the top programs in the state, with both teams coming off of state runner-up finishes in their respective classifications in 2021.
Hartselle took a 1-0 lead over Hoover in the top of the first inning. The Buccaneers rallied to take a 3-1 lead in the second before Hartselle scored six unanswered runs over the final five innings to put the game away.
Coleman Mizell drove in three runs for the Tigers, while Jo Williamson added a pair of hits. William Turner recorded one strikeout in a scoreless seventh inning.
Hartselle continues play today with games against Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain.
Colbert Heights 10, Danville 0: Dylan McCleskey had Danville’s lone hit on Friday.
McCleskey pitched three innings for the Hawks, allowing four runs. AJ Holladay also pitched an inning for Danville, which continues play today against Colbert Heights.
Soccer
West Morgan girls 10, Hamilton 0: West Morgan scored eight second-half goals to roll past Hamilton on Friday.
Brandy Hernandez finished with four goals and a pair of assists for the Rebels, while Jackye Delgado and Alexandra Rodriguez added two goals each. Madison Parker and Stacy Blanco had one goal each.
West Morgan (2-0) continues play on Tuesday at Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.