HUNTSVILLE — Three area wrestlers are in contention for state championships after the first day of the Class 5A-6A state championship meet at the Von Braun Center.
Decatur’s Oliver Howard (160 pounds), Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant (132 pounds) and Athens’ Will Anderson (120 pounds) each picked up a pair of wins on Thursday to advance to their respective semifinal rounds.
Championship semifinal matches are scheduled to begin today at 1 p.m. and championship finals matches are scheduled to start at noon on Saturday.
Howard, who entered the state meet with a 27-2 record on the season, picked up wins over Marvin Barrera (McAdory) and Preston Reed (Jasper) on Thursday and will face Mountain Brook’s Gray Ortis in the semifinals. Ortis went 55-1 prior to the state championship meet.
Bryant scored wins over Jared Cherry Daniel (Stanhope Elmore) and Tallassee’s Land Bell in the tournament’s first two rounds. Bryant will face Spanish Fort’s Gabe Warren in the semifinal round.
Anderson won matches against Tallassee’s Brendan Emfinger and Arab’s Cabe Dunn and will face Jasper’s Ethan Caldwell in the semifinal round.
Hartselle’s Gage Roberts (120 pounds) and Athens’ Andrew Maxwell (126 pounds) each picked up wins in the opening round before falling in the second round to drop into their respective consolation brackets.
Decatur’s Hunter Claborn (285 pounds) Hartselle’s Jackson Schutt (113 pounds) and Athens wrestlers Jackson Unger (106 pounds) and Omari Clay (132 pounds) each dropped their first two matches of the day. East Limestone’s Sam Novosel (126 pounds), Gabe Rupract (145 pounds) and Leonard Preston (220 pounds) also went 0-2 on the day.
