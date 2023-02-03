BIRMINGHAM — Local schools were well represented at the 2023 AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Friday, with four area athletes winning individual state titles during the Class 1A-3A and Class 6A competitions.
Decatur Heritage’s Genie McGhee won the girls Class 1A-3A triple jump title with a distance of 34-11.25 feet, while teammate Layla Henry won the girls Class 1A-3A high jump with a final height of 5-00.00 feet.
Tanner’s Karl Parham won the boys Class 1A-3A 60 meter dash championship with a time of 7.14 seconds, and Athens’ Jayshon Ridgle captured the boys Class 6A 60 meter hurdles championship with a time of 8.12 seconds.
The triple jump title capped a strong showing for McGhee, who also finished second in the high jump (4-08.00 feet), third in the long jump (14-10.25 feet) and fifth in the 60 meter dash (8.36 seconds). The Eagles finished the team competition in fifth place.
Falkville’s Amberly Bennett (31-00.00 feet) and Lynsley Hayes (30.08.50 feet) finished third and fourth in the girls Class 1A-3A shot put, while Athens Bible School’s Meredith Romans finished fifth (30-01.50 feet).
Malea Wiggins, of Athens, finished third in the girls Class 6A shot put competition with a long throw of 35-00.00 feet.
Parham also finished fifth in the boys Class 1A-3A high jump with a height of 5-06.00 feet. Elkmont’s Alex Kuntz (2:00.18), and Athens Bible’s Jack Bradford (2:03.60) finished fourth and fifth in the boys 1A-3A 800 meter run.
Falkville’s Thomas Williams finished third in the boys 1A-3A pole vault with a height of 10-00.00 feet, and teammate David Lockhart finished fifth in the boys 1A-3A shot put with a long throw of 40-10.00 feet.
In the boys Class 6A competition, Ridgle also finished seventh in the long jump with a distance of 20-07.50 feet. Decatur’s Devin Walker finished fourth in the high jump with a height of 6-02.00, and Athens’ Jaylon Woods finished fifth in the shot put with a long throw of 44-02.00 feet.
Championship competition concludes today with Class 7A and Class 4A-5A events.
Basketball
Decatur girls 44, East Lawrence 36: Jenny Mitchell poured in a game-high 28 points to lead Decatur on Friday.
Amiah Jackson added seven points for the Red Raiders, who led 31-21 at halftime.
Jordyn Beck (14) and Hannah Hill (10) each scored in double figures for East Lawrence.
Arab girls 64, Brewer 29: Madisyn Freeman led Brewer with seven points on Friday.
Lilly Yancey and Sierra Marquez finished with six points each for the Patriots. Lily Livingston scored a game-high 16 points for Arab.
West Morgan boys 43, Lawrence County 39: Jalen Fletcher poured in a game-high 20 points to lead West Morgan on Friday.
Carson Muse added 10 points for the Rebels, who led 22-17 at halftime.
Connor Southern had 13 points for Lawrence County.
Lauderdale County boys 52, West Limestone 49: Colin Patterson and Haven Helms combined to score 30 points for West Limestone on Friday.
Patterson led the Wildcats with 18 points, while Helms added 12. Miles Edwards had a game-high 26 points to lead Lauderdale County.
Arab boys 50, Brewer 48: Austyn Holmes had a team-high 15 points for Brewer on Friday.
Mac Shadden added 13 points for the Patriots (12-15), who trailed 30-20 at the half.
Will Cavender (18) and Jonathon England (11) each scored in double figures for Arab.
Priceville boys 56, Madison County 51: Priceville erased a 19-8 first quarter deficit to close out the regular season with a win on Thursday.
The Bulldogs held Madison County to just eight second-quarter points to trim the halftime lead to 27-25 before rallying to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Sammy Holmes had a game-high 17 points for the Bulldogs, including the go-ahead putback that gave Priceville its first lead in the fourth quarter.
Cole Lindeman had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists for Priceville, while Luke Hood added 11 points and four assists. Jake Langlois grabbed 12 rebounds and drew a pair of charges late in the game to help the Bulldogs seal the victory.
