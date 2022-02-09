Seven more area basketball teams punched their tickets to the subregional round of the state basketball playoffs on Tuesday with wins in their respective area tournaments.
Hatton (boys), Tanner (boys), Clements (boys), Danville (boys), East Lawrence (boys), Hartselle (boys) and Priceville (girls) all won to advance to area championship games later this week. Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to subregional play, with tournament winners hosting and runners-up going on the road.
Area tournament play continues today through Saturday.
Class 1A, Area 16
R.A. Hubbard girls 45, Shoals Christian 43: The Chiefs (15-6) will play top-seeded Covenant Christian for the area title on Saturday.
Class 2A, Area 14
Tanner boys 62, Tharptown 43: Skylar Townsend poured in a game-high 22 points as Tanner (14-11) advanced to Friday’s area championship game with a win Tuesday. Jerrick Thompson and Jakeem Fletcher each had nine points for the Rattlers, who will face Hatton for the title.
Dylan Valdez led Tharptown with 15 points.
Hatton boys 53, Whitesburg Christian 50: Kahne Little knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to propel Hatton into Friday's tournament championship game.
Little finished with 12 points for the Hornets. Braden Stafford led Hatton (8-18) with 13 points and Briley Kerby scored 10. Hatton trailed 29-21 at halftime.
Isaiah Matthew had a game-high 18 points for Whitesburg Christian, and Kaleb Robinson scored 16.
Class 2A, Area 13
Addison boys 42, Falkville 41: Falkville (20-11) saw its season come to an end with an opening-round loss to Addison.
Addison will place Cold Springs, a 55-38 winner over Winston County, for the area championship.
Class 3A, Area 16
Clements boys 64, Elkmont 48: Dylan Patrick led three Clements (20-9) players in double figures with a game-high 25 points as the Colts advanced to the area championship with a win over county rival Elkmont on Monday.
Ian Ezell (14) and Trent Sanders (11) also scored in double figures for Clements, which led 32-25 at halftime. Mykell Murrah had a team-high 18 points for Elkmont (16-14).
Clement will face the winner of Lauderdale County-Colbert Heights for the area title on Thursday.
Class 4A, Area 13
Priceville girls 67, Westminster Christian 38: Zoey Benson was dominant for Priceville on Tuesday, finishing with 28 points and 20 rebounds as the Bulldogs rolled past Westminster Christian in the opening round of the area tournament.
Lauren Hames had 12 points for Priceville, which led 39-23 at halftime. Reagan Watkins scored seven points.
Brianna Tinsley had 10 points for Westminster Christian.
Priceville (20-6) will play host St. John Paul II for the tournament championship on Thursday.
Class 4A, Area 15
Brooks boys 50, West Limestone 36: Haven Helms scored a game-high 15 points in a season-ending loss for West Limestone (10-19) in area tournament play on Tuesday.
Colin Patterson added eight points for the Wildcats and Braxton Griffin scored five. Knute Wood (14) and Kyler Murks (12) each scored in double figures for Brooks.
Brooks will play host West Morgan for the tournament championship on Friday at 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 16
Lee boys 73, Ardmore 25: Ardmore’s season came to an end in the opening round of area tournament play with a loss to top-seeded Lee-Huntsville on Tuesday. Ardmore finishes the season 2-22.
Mae Jemison boys 69, East Limestone 56: East Limestone (12-16) was eliminated from postseason play with a loss in the opening round of the area tournament on Tuesday.
Class 6A, Area 16
Hazel Green boys 61, Athens 34: Athens (6-19) saw its season come to an end with a loss to top-seeded Hazel Green in the opening round of area tournament play on Monday.
Hazel Green will host Columbia, a 59-58 winner over Madison Academy, for the tournament championship on Friday.
Class 7A, Area 8
Florence girls 45, Austin 39: Florence eliminated Austin (7-23) to set up a championship game matchup with host Bob Jones, a winner over city rival James Clemens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.