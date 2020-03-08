HUNTSVILLE — Ardmore built a 1-0 halftime lead and held on to remain unbeaten on the season in boys soccer.
Conner Harbin scored off an assist from JJ Rodriguez for Ardmore, and Xzander Atkins added a goal off an assist from Jeffrey Rodriguez.
Ardmore (4-0) hosts New Hope on Tuesday.
Danville girls 3, Brindlee Mountain 2: Angel Boston scored a pair of goals to lead Danville.
Willoe McBride also had a goal for the Hawks.
West Limestone boys 2, Hamilton 2: Richie Grimes and Brandon Williams each had one goal for West Limestone.
Shane James had an assist for the Wildcats, while Koda Stringer recorded 18 saves in goal.
West Limestone girls 3, Hamilton 3: Katherine Medrano scored a pair of goals for West Limestone.
Lauda Mendez had one goal for the Wildcats and Alyssa Boone had 10 saves.
--
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
--
Soccer
Danville boys 9, Brindlee Mountain 0: Justin Hanline scored seven goals to lead the Danville boys to a win over Brindlee Mountain on Friday night.
The Hawks had a 3-0 lead at the half. Martin Lopez and Nic Whisenant each had a goal.
JoJo Whisenant made five saves for the Hawks.
Clements girls 7, Tharptown 0: Leslie Gonzalez scored five goals for the Colts. Elizabeth Ramirez opened up the scoring for Clements, which led 4-0 at halftime.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
--
Soccer
West Limestone boys 3, Elkmont 1: Shane James and Maiko Bartmann each had a goal and an assist for West Limestone on Thursday. Koda Stringer made 13 saves.
The West Limestone girls lost 5-0 to Elkmont.
Danville boys 11, Holly Pond 1: Hanline scored four goals, and Ever Lopez scored three in the Thursday night win. Eber Veracruz, Skyler Avans, Toley Luker and Jojo Whisenant all had goals.
Tennis
Decatur girls 9, Cullman 0: Anna Harbin (6-2, 6-2), Emma Tapscott (6-2, 6-1), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-0), Abby Glover (6-1, 6-1), Sophie Thorn (4-6, 6-1, 10-3) and Mary Bibb Pylant (6-1, 6-2) swept singles for the Red Raiders on Thursday.
Pairs of Harbin-Glover (6-1, 6-2), Tapscott-Thorn (6-1, 6-0) and Blakely-Pylant (6-1, 6-0) swept doubles for Decatur (7-0).
Decatur boys 6, Cullman 3: Hampton DeMent (6-1, 6-2), Brady Mann (6-3, 6-3), Hudson Hatfield (6-2, 6-2) and Owen Amazan (6-4, 7-5) picked up singles wins for Decatur.
The pairs of DeMent-Mann (6-4, 6-1) and Hatfield-Amazan (6-1, 6-2) earned doubles wins for Decatur (4-3).
