NORTHPORT — Ardmore wrapped up high school softball's regular season with a pair of wins at the Northside tournament on Saturday, defeating Sumiton Christian and Northside before falling to Robertsdale in the final game of the day.
The Tigers are set to host the Class 5A, Area 16 tournament starting Monday and open postseason play against fourth-seeded Mae Jemison at 4 p.m. East Limestone and Lee-Huntsville will play immediately after with the semifinal and final rounds scheduled for Tuesday.
--
Ardmore 11, Sumiton Christian 1: Ellie Riley homered, singled and drove in two runs to lead Ardmore.
Bo Riley had two hits and two RBIs and Sydney Sanders doubled and drove in three runs. Ella Singletary had two hits, drove in one run and pitched two innings for the win.
--
Ardmore 8, Northside 7: Ellie Riley went 4-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in a 10-inning victory.
Bo Riley had a pair of hits and two RBIs and Singletary and Harlee Rich had two hits each. Singletary worked all 10 innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts.
---
Robertsdale 4, Ardmore 2: Ellie Riley singled and drove in two runs for Ardmore.
Bo Riley had two hits for the Tigers and Singletary and Rich added one hit each.
--
Priceville 14, Randolph 3: Bentley Black went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBIs for Priceville on Friday.
Katee King had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, and Madison Lafountain had a hit and two RBIs. Amberleigh Dean had two hits.
Elizabeth Murphy pitched three innings to pick up the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit with six strikeouts.
--
Ardmore 6, Hamilton 0: Ella Singletary pitched five shutout innings for the win, allowing three hits while striking out eight.
Brooke Phillips homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers, while AG King added a solo homer. Ellie Riley had three hits, and Sydney Sanders had one RBI.
--
Brooks 4, Lawrence County 0: Abigail Herndon tossed a complete-game shutout for Brooks, giving up five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Josie Jones had a double for Lawrence County. Adrianna Johnson tripled and drove in a run for Brooks.
--
SOCCER
--
West Morgan boys 3, Priceville 0: West Morgan opened the Class 4A-5A playoffs Friday in a similar manner as the Rebel girls, defeating Priceville 3-0 to advance to next week’s second round of play.
West Morgan’s girls team defeated Priceville 2-1 on Thursday. The boys advance to face the winner of St. John Paul II and Madison County next week.
--
Class 5A
--
East Limestone girls 6, Madison County 0: East Limestone, the Area 16 champion, opened the playoffs with a shutout win at home.
The Indians advance to face Area 14 runner-up West Morgan next week.
--
Class 6A
--
Southside-Gadsden boys 3, Decatur 2: Adrian Maldonado scored a pair of goals as Decatur fell in penalty kicks.
Southside-Gadsden will face Fort Payne, a 3-1 winner over Athens, in next week’s second round.
