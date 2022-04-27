SCOTTSBORO — Athens Bible School’s Luke Davis earned low medalist honors at the boys Class 1A-3A, Section 3 golf tournament Tuesday, shooting a 72 on the Plantation Course at Goose Pond Colony Resort.
The Trojans finished second overall to advance to next week’s sub-state round at Cross Creek Golf Course in Hanceville. The Trojans success at the sectional tournament comes just two years after not having enough golfers to field a competitive team.
Each player on the current Athens Bible roster played varsity basketball this past season, with two playing baseball and two others playing soccer. Other members of the team are Hayden Blakely, Lane Glover, Colton Vining and AJ Bradford.
Class 4A-5A, Section 4: The Priceville boys and girls golf teams carded a pair of third-place finishes on the Schoolmaster course at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at the Shoals.
The boys combined for a 328, finishing behind Madison Academy (326) and Randolph (309). The girls shot a cumulative 314 to place behind Westminster Christian (273) and Ardmore (292).
Sammy Holmes (77) and Cole Lindeman (81) were the low finishers for the boys team, while girls were led by Samantha Arnold (99) and Hayden Howell (103).
Ardmore’s Lanie Tipton shot a 93 for the girls and Lanie Tomelin shot 96. Lawrence County’s Ava Boyer shot a 102 to qualify as an individual.
Class 1A-3A, Section 4: Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble dominated the field on the Schoolmaster Course, shooting a 72 to finish 13 strokes ahead of second place.
The Lions (293) finished second behind Mars Hill (258). Phil Campbell shot 386 to finish third.
Class 5A, Section 3: Lawrence County finished second in the boys competition at Cross Creek in Cullman on Monday. West Point (325) was first with Lawrence County (337) 12 shots behind. Those teams, along with Russellville and Fairview, advanced to next week’s sub-state.
Lawrence County’s Kaleb Proctor (76) finished one shot behind leader Bailey Sutter of West Point. Also representing Lawrence County were Jason McItan (83) and Trace Richard (86).
Softball
Hartselle 16, Hazel Green 8: Brooklyn Stiles doubled, singled and drove in five runs for Hartselle.
Brantley Drake had two hits, including a double, and Ryley Cate Wolf and Brityan Godfrey had a hit and two RBIs. Larissa Preuitt and Kaelyn Jones had two hits and one RBI each.
Sarah Bowling picked up the win, allowing three earned runs over seven innings.
Falkville 4, Addison 2: Ellie Cate Hill singled home two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and propel Falkville to a win.
Hill finished 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored, while Hanah Tillman added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Allie Smith had one hit and one RBI.
Brooklyn Owens went the distance in the circle for Falkville, allowing two runs on three hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts.
Brewer 9, Elkmont 3: Keylyn Stapler singled and drove in two runs for Brewer.
Breia Rusk had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Patriots and Brie Voss and Riley Miller had one hit and one RBI each. Bronwyn Borden worked five innings for the win, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts.
Tylee Thomas had a double and one RBI for Elkmont. Page Robinson had one double and Savannah Williams drove in one run.
Athens 2, Bob Jones 0: Emily Simon tossed a complete game three-hitter for Athens, striking out eight while walking one over seven innings.
Jordyn Johnson had a solo homer for the Golden Eagles, while Morgan Stiles added a hit and one RBI. Katie Simon had two singles.
West Morgan 5, Lawrence County 1: Abby Lindsey pitched seven innings for West Morgan, surrendering one run on three hits while striking out 12.
Jada Gray had a hit and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Kylei Russell added two hits and an RBI. Zoey Brewington tripled and drove in one run.
Anna Clare Hutto had one hit and one RBI for Lawrence County. Isabella Cross had a double and Trinity Britnell had one hit.
East Limestone 10, Danville 6: Grace Bielat doubled twice and drove in two runs to lead East Limestone.
Kailey Matthews had two hits and two RBIs for the Indians and pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win.
Aubrey Reed went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Danville. McKinley McCaghren had a hit and one RBI, while Emily Lacy and Adily Alberti added two hits each.
Ardmore 2-2, Brooks 1-5: Ella Singletary allowed one run over seven innings of work to earn the win for Ardmore in game one, striking out five.
Bo Riley had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers. Brooke Phillips and Harlee Rich had one double each.
Sydney Sanders homered, singled and drove in a run for Ardmore in the second game. Riley had one hit and one RBI.
Athens Bible School 2, DAR 1: Cana Vining pitched a complete-game for Athens Bible, allowing one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.
Addyson Butler and Kaylee Carter had two hits and one RBI each for the Trojans.
Decatur Heritage 13, Vinemont 12: Sarah Burchell led Decatur Heritage with two hits and four RBIs.
Lenox Scott had a hit and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Summer Sims added a hit and two RBIs. Bri Tyson had two hits and one RBI. Marissa Adams pitched six innings for the win, striking out seven.
James Clemens 3, West Limestone 2: Addie Wallace had two hits and two RBIs for West Limestone.
Lilly Bethune and Allison Perry had two hits each. Elizabeth Brooks doubled, drove in two runs and picked up the win in the circle for James Clemens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.