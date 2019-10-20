MADISON — Local runners fared well at Saturday’s James Clemens Last Chance Invitational cross-country race at Palmer Park, with Athens Bible School sweeping the team titles in the 1A-3A races and West Morgan’s Yarahy Marcelino (19:09.03) finishing fourth in the girls 4A-7A race.
Athens Bible School’s Nicholas Ulrich won the boys 1A-3A race with a time of 16:47.05. Lindsay Lane’s Brady Anderson (17:34.41) and Tanner’s Richard Rosas (18:23.20) finished second and third, respectively.
Henry Woodall (Lindsay Lane) was fourth with a time of 18:23.51, and Athens Bible School’s Christopher Waddell finished fifth with a time of 18:35.46.
Other top finishers included Leonardo Rosas of Tanner (seventh), Rodrigo Lagunas of Tanner (eighth) and Athens Bible School teammates Eli Fortenberry (ninth) and Jack Bradford (tenth).
Lindsay Lane finished second in the team race, while Tanner finished third.
Tanner’s Yami Mendoza finished second in the girls 1A-3A race with a time of 22:57.18.
Athens Bible runners Claire Sandlin (23:55.12) and Jolie Green (24:12.92) finished third and fourth, while Lindsay Lane teammates Natalie Furlong (24:35.39) and Sophia Thackston (24:40.92) finished fifth and sixth.
Hannah Britnell (Athens Bible School), Tanner Ledbetter (Athens Bible School) and Marissa Lopez (Lindsay Lane) finished eighth through tenth.
In the girls 4A-7A race, West Limestone’s Katie Serrato finished 14th with a time of 20:49.10. Father Ryan High School out of Nashville won the team title. Huntsville finished second, and Athens finished eighth.
Athens’ Guy Greenhaw was the top local finisher in the boys 4A-7A race, clocking a time of 16:47.73, which was good for 15th. The Golden Eagles finished fourth in the team standings.
Lawrence County runners win at St. Bernard
Lawrence County teammates Steele Joiner and Emily Daniel captured individual titles at the St. Bernard Oktoberfest Invitational in Cullman.
Joiner won the boys 4A-7A race with a time of 16:52.67, while Daniel won the girls race with a time of 20:51.14.
The Red Devils finished second behind Briarwood Christian in both team standings.
Lawrence County’s Taylor Williams (21:27.88) and Olivia Marsh (21:47.39) finished third and fifth in the girls race.
Elkmont’s Alex Kuntz (18:32.62) finished 12th in the boys race, while Ardmore’s Carter Richardson (18:48.64) finished 14th. Carson Godwin, of Lawrence County, clocked a time of 18:50.32 for 15th.
Hatton’s Jairo Lopez was the top local finisher in the boys 1A-3A race with a time of 18:59.25 (13th place). Hatton teammates Ally Amerson (22:34.08) and Alondra Aranda (22:38.29) finished ninth and tenth in the girls race.
West Morgan wins Silver Bracket
The Rebels fell to Fairview (2-0) and Deshler (2-0) and defeated East Lawrence (2-0) and Meek (2-0) win the Silver Bracket at the Lawrence County Pre-Area Invitational on Saturday.
Morgan Moseley led West Morgan with 19 kills. Michaela Henson had 18 kills, while Karly Terry added nine aces and 41 digs.
West Morgan plays in the Class 4A, Area 14 tournament at Danville on Monday.
Priceville volleyball goes 2-2
Priceville went 2-2 at the Cullman Pre-Area Tournament on Saturday, losing to Hartselle (2-1) and Curry (2-0) and beating Shades Valley (2-0) and Minor (2-0).
Madalynn Owen led Priceville with 51 digs and eight aces, while Hollee Mason added 50 assists.
Abigail Garrison had 21 kills, 15 digs and eight aces and Katrina Rotermund had 20 kills.
Priceville (36-29) plays in the area tournament on Monday at Danville.
