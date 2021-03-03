HUNTSVILLE — Brenin Ezell was perfect in the circle on Monday for Athens, striking out five batters in a 20-0 win at Columbia.
Ezell needed just 31 pitches to retire the nine batters she faced as Athens won a run-rule shortened game.
Lilli Cain and Anna Carder each had three RBIs for Athens. Katie Simon, Jordyn Johnson and Mazie Swann drove in two runs each.
Danville 5, Winston County 2: Blayne Godfrey pitched a complete game to earn the win for Danville, finishing with 17 strikeouts while allowing two runs.
Ellie Tucker doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Danville, while Jorja Coker and Alana Griffin each had one hit and one RBI.
Baseball
Elkmont 16, Brewer 5: Mykell Murrah pounded out four hits, including a triple, and drove in six runs to lead Elkmont.
Ryan Boyd had four hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Bryson Miller added a hit and two RBIs.
Boyd pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.
Carter Latham and Dylan Alexander had two hits and one RBI each for Brewer.
West Limestone 10, East Limestone 9: West Limestone scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 9-6 deficit and pick up a win over a county rival.
Colin Patterson led West Limestone’s offense with three hits and a pair of RBIs. Thorne Slaton drove in a pair of runs and Devin Carter had three hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Cooper Phillips tossed 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief to earn the win. He finished with five strikeouts and issued one walk.
Barrett Brown drove in three runs for East Limestone. Ty Scott had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Lindsay Lane 3, Lexington 2: Ray Anderson struck out 12 Lexington hitters in six innings of work to pick up the win for Lindsay Lane, allowing just one earned run on four hits.
Anderson also led the Lindsay Lane offense with a pair of doubles and one RBI, while Seth Mitchell had one hit and one RBI.
West Point 10, Athens 0: Zach Harries singled to account for Athens’ lone hit.
West Point’s Eli Folds was dominant, allowing just the one hit over five innings with four strikeouts.
Isaac Hoffpauir had two hits and one RBI for West Point.
Soccer
Priceville girls 10, West Point 0: Karli Wade and Lillyan Bloodworth each scored three goals for Priceville (2-0).
Kenzie Bowling had a pair of goals for the Bulldogs, while Anna Swindell and Katrina Rotermund added one goal each.
Priceville 8, West Point 2: Elijah Hopkins paced the Bulldogs (2-0) with three goals.
Levi Davis, Dylan Thompson, Joey Lubisco, Logan Treadway and Bryant Diaz each added one goal.
Priceville plays Brewer at home on Thursday.
Austin girls 5, Clements 0: Jayla Gillespie scored three goals to lead Austin past Clements on Monday.
Hannah Winkler and Kayla Wynn had one goal each for the Black Bears, while Briseyda Saucedo and Hannah Sowell added one assist each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.