HUNTSVILLE — Athens pounded out 22 hits in a 20-9 win over Westminster Christian in high school baseball Thursday.
Tucker Reed led the Golden Eagles with four hits, while Heath Carden added three hits and three RBIs. Parker Willoughby had three hits and two RBIs, and Connor Beck had three hits with one RBI.
Sam Sandy and Josh Simmons each had two hits.
--
Decatur Heritage 10, Randolph 3: Maddox Terry led Decatur Heritage with three hits and three RBIs.
Clay Smith had one hit and three RBIs, and Mason Lentz had a pair of hits and one RBI. Tyler Founds and Colton Keith had two hits each.
Houston Smith was the winning pitcher.
--
Austin 9, Auburn 3: Lawson Barnett drove in three runs for Austin.
Brayden Hamilton had a hit and two RBIs for the Black Bears, and Zac Kennedy had three hits and one RBI.
Parker Nichols allowed three runs on 10 hits over seven innings for the win.
--
Austin 5, Tuscaloosa County 3: Kennedy drove in two runs for Austin.
Hamilton had one RBI, and Matthew Curtis pitched five innings to earn the win.
--
Bob Jones 7, Hartselle 0: Brodie Morrow had one hit for Hartselle.
Can Hill and Tyler Jones each homered for Bob Jones.
--
Hazel Green 10, West Limestone 4: Dylan Simmons had two hits and an RBI for West Limestone.
Cooper Phillips, Clayten Pugh and Colin Patterson each had one RBI, and Thorne Slaton had two hits.
--
Lawrence County 5, Muscle Shoals 2: Tre Young had two hits and one RBI for Lawrence County.
Kaden Edwards, Micah Owens and Jacob Shelton had one RBI each.
Ty Hutto pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts.
--
Softball
--
Hartselle 16, Cullman 4: Kelsey Crow had three hits and six RBIS for Hartselle.
Chaney Dutton homered and drove in four runs, and Karsi Lentz and Caroline Hill added two RBIs each.
Jenna Smith was the winning pitcher.
--
Austin 12, Florence 0: Peyton Perkins led Austin with two hits and three RBIs.
Lexey Carver homered for Austin, while Lawrence Hayes, Sydney Self and Kenley Hilleary added two hits and one RBI each.
Jamie Theasher pitched five innings for the win.
--
Falkville 10, Meek 0: Kameryn Scales pitched a no-hitter, striking out nine for Falkville.
Scales also had two hits and four RBIs, while Brooklyn Owens added a homer and two RBIs.
--
Danville 8, Hatton 3: Blayne Godfrey had two home runs, including a grand slam, and five RBIs for Danville.
Emma Broadfoot and Savanna Pelfrey each had one hit and one RBI for the Hawks, while Ellie Tucker added one RBI.
Godfrey pitched all seven innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.
Mallory Lane and Ashley Berryman each had two hits for Hatton.
--
Brewer 8, Guntersville 0: Kelsi Lemmond led Brewer with three hits and two RBIs.
Caitlin Bryson had three hits and one RBI, and Dallas Linderman had two hits and one RBI.
Bronwyn Borden allowed three hits in a complete-game effort to earn the win. She had 13 strikeouts.
--
Priceville 7, Madison Academy 2: Steffani Schrader pitched seven innings for the win and drove in a run with two hits.
Reagan Walter had two hits and an RBI and Allie Denson had two RBIs.
--
Decatur 5, East Limestone 4: Olivia Miller had two hits and two RBIs for Decatur.
Aaliyah Hullett homered for the Red Raiders, and Olivia Wilborn had two hits and one RBI.
Olivia Crouch and MJ Mitchell each had one RBI for East Limestone.
--
Lawrence County 5, East Lawrence 4: Madelyn Ray doubled home the winning run in the eight innings for Lawrence County.
Rylie Terry had three hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Sadie Thompson added two hits. Patti Anne Smith got the win.
Briley Pitt homered, doubled and drove in two runs for East Lawrence.
--
Elkmont 3, Grissom 1: Tylee Thomas had a hit and one RBI for Elkmont.
Kayla Smith and Emeril Hand had one RBI each.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur girls 9, Buckhorn 0: Anna Harbin (8-0), Dawson Fite (8-0), Emma Tapscott (8-0), Vivi Blakely (8-1), Abby Glover (8-0) and Sophie Thorn (8-0) picked up singles wins for Decatur.
The pairs of Harbin-Glover (8-0), Fite-Tapscott (8-0) and Blakely-Mary Bibb Pylant (8-0) secured the sweep with doubles wins.
--
Decatur boys 5, Buckhorn 4: Hampton DeMent (8-0), Brady Mann (8-3) and Hudson Hatfield (8-0) won singles matches.
DeMent-Mann (8-0) and Hatfield-Jack Smith (8-2) won doubles matches.
--
Soccer
--
Decatur boys 4, Hartselle 1: Jacob Fortenberry netted a hat trick as Decatur opened area play with a win.
Jesus Palomino also scored for the Red Raiders, who improved to 5-4.
Decatur plays at Sparkman on Saturday.
--
Decatur girls 7, Hartselle 0: Sara Burgreen led Decatur with three goals.
Leah South scored twice, and Bonnie Frost and Mary Ellen Stuart each added one goal.
Kasey Powel earned the shutout in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.