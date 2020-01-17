MUSCLE SHOALS — Nahriyah Timmons hit a go-ahead shot with 1.6 seconds left to play to propel Athens to a 48-46 win over Muscle Shoals in girls basketball Friday.
Timmons finished with a game-high 13 points for Athens. She also had five assists.
Caroline Bachus had 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and six blocks for the Golden Eagles, while Alaina Taylor added nine points and six assists.
Makiayah Harrison had 11 points for Muscle Shoals.
Decatur Heritage girls 56, Lynn 11: The Eagles were dominant, holding Lynn to just two points in the second half.
Katie Jones led Decatur Heritage with 31 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists. Sheryl Garner had 12 points, while Loryn Miller added six points and four rebounds.
Briana Benson scored seven points for Lynn.
Decatur Heritage (13-8, 7-0) plays at Cullman on Monday at 11 a.m.
Priceville girls 58, St. John Paul II 21: Eleven players scored for Priceville, led by Jenna Walker, who finished with a game-high 16 points.
Olivia Mann had nine points for the Bulldogs (14-8), who led 36-8 at halftime.
Olivia Duran had eight points, and Tia Lambert scored six.
Stephanie Andrzewjeski led St. John Paul II with eight points.
Brewer girls 52, Guntersville 19: Brewer dominated, holding Guntersville to four first-quarter points and zero in the fourth.
Hope West had 13 points for the Patriots, and Evaiah Burrows had 11.
Abigail Gaston had six points for Guntersville.
Danville girls 49, West Morgan 26: Danville used a 30-8 run in the second half to break open a 19-18 halftime lead.
Emma Broadfoot led Danville with 20 points, while Lauren Hames added 10.
Brylynn Bolan had 11 points for West Morgan.
Falkville girls 53, Vinemont 34: Sydnee Fitzgerald just missed a double-double, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds for Falkville.
Makenzie Veal scored 14 points for the Blue Devils (16-6), and Savannah Fowler had six points and eight rebounds.
Decatur Heritage boys 58, Lynn 33: Clay Smith knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for Decatur Heritage.
Decatur Heritage led 21-6 after one quarter and 36-17 at the half.
Carter Sample had 14 points for the Eagles and Jordan Burks had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Decatur Heritage (14-6, 7-0) plays Grissom at UAH on Monday.
Ardmore boys 76, Lindsay Lane 66: Five players scored in double figures for Ardmore.
Michael Turner led the Tigers with 16 points, while Owen Doss scored 15 points.
Matthew Perry (14), Chase Duskin (11) and Colton Hardiman (10) also reached double figures for Ardmore, which led 39-34 at halftime.
Tommy Murr led Lindsay Lane with 39 points.
Charlie Morrison had 13 points for the Lions, and Amar Fuqua scored 12.
West Morgan boys 73, Danville 61: Carson Muse poured in 25 points to lead West Morgan.
Ashton Owens scored 12 for the Rebels, while Skyler Hutto added 10.
West Morgan led 35-28 at halftime.
KJ Melson scored a game-high 26 points for Danville. Witten Morgan had eight points.
