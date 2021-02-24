ATHENS — Emily Simon, Katie Simon and Brenin Ezell combined to strike out 15 straight batters in a perfect game as Athens defeated Lauderdale County 11-0 in high school softball on Tuesday.
Emily Simon pitched the first three innings to earn the win, needing just 39 pitches to strike out the first nine Lauderdale County Hitters. Katie Simon and Ezell each pitched one inning of relief, both using 14 pitches to strike out the side.
Anna Carder had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Athens offense. Brynn South and Abbi Dempsey each had a hit and two RBIs, while Morgan Stiles and Katie Simon added two hits and one RBI each.
Mazie Swann, Jordyn Johnson and Lilli Zimmerman had one RBI each.
Austin 4, Cullman 3: Austin scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead and held on for the win.
Kenley Hilleary had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI for the Black Bears, and Katie Bracken had two singles and drove in one run.
Hilleary picked up the win in the circle, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
Lawrence County 9, East Lawrence 0: Patti Anne Smith tossed a complete-game shutout for Lawrence County.
Smith allowed just four hits over seven innings while striking out eight. She issued one walk.
Sadie Thompson and McKenzie Hyche each had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Rylie Terry added a triple and two RBIs.
Piper Gable had a double for East Lawrence.
Ardmore 15, Clements 0: Ardmore’s Ella Singletary tossed a no-hitter against a county rival on Tuesday.
Harlee Rich homered for the Tigers, who improved to 4-1.
Brewer 9, Priceville 4: Shyan Jennings homered and drove in three runs to lead Brewer.
Dakota Beard had a pair of RBIs for the Patriots, who won despite being outhit 10-8.
Bronwyn Borden pitched all seven innings for the win, finishing with six strikeouts.
Reagan Walter had three hits and two RBIs for Priceville. Maddie Black and Kaitlin Barber had one hit and one RBI each.
Baseball
Austin 7, East Limestone 3: Garrett Ward and Jake Bailey each hit solo home runs for Austin.
Giovanni Johnson had a hit and two RBIs for the Black Bears, and Cameron Bracken added a pair of singles. Cole Hutton and Caleb Beard had one RBI each.
Hutton pitched 2 2/3 innings to earn the win, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with four strikeouts.
Randael Kelley and Ty Scott had one RBI each for East Limestone.
Decatur Heritage 12, Westminster Christian 9: Charlie Moores homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs as Decatur Heritage won a won a tight game on Tuesday.
Tied 9-9 after six innings, Decatur Heritage scored three times in the top of the seventh to take the lead and Tyler Founds retired Westminster in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win.
Maddox Terry had four hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Tyler Olive added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Priceville 17, Ardmore 2: Mason Mann pounded out four hits and drove in three runs as Priceville rolled past Ardmore on Tuesday.
Jackson Prickett also drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, while Drew Gates and Zack Chaney added two RBIs each.
Wyatt Hurt pitched four innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts.
Cole Cheatham and Wesley Tucker each had one RBI for Ardmore.
Lindsay Lane 9, Rogers 1: Ray Anderson led Lindsay Lane with a pair of hits and two RBIs.
Sam Hogue doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Lions, while Micah Perkins added a pair of singles.
Anderson pitched 5 2/3 innings to earn the win, allowing one run on two hits with 14 strikeouts.
West Limestone 13, Brewer 1: Colin Patterson was dominant on the mound for West Limestone, striking out nine in three innings of work to pick up the win.
Hayden Carter pitched the final two innings for the Wildcats, allowing no hits with four strikeouts.
Offensively, Logan Martin led West Limestone with three RBIs. Ryan Britt had two hits and two RBIs and Patterson, Devin Carter and Ian Burroughs added one RBI each.
Eli Matkin had one hit for Brewer.
West Morgan 8, East Lawrence 6: Daniel Laporte led West Morgan with two hits and three RBIs.
Skyler Hutto had a hit and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Colby Hutto added two hits and one RBI.
Levi Barnes had two RBIs for East Lawrence.
Huntsville 18, Decatur 0: Bo Belcher singled to account for Decatur’s only hit.
Cade Prestegard and Will McCluskey combined on the shutout for Huntsville. Cooper Williamson homered and drove in six runs.
Soccer
West Morgan girls 7, Hamilton 0: Brandy Hernandez and Mari Julia Delgado scored three goals each as West Morgan opened the season with a Class 4A-5A, Area 14 win.
Briseydi Dorsett added one goal for the Rebels and Diana Romero recorded the shutout in goal.
West Morgan plays at Austin on Thursday.
