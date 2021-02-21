Athens’ Will Anderson is the king of the hill in Class 5A-6A wrestling in the 113-pound weight class.
The Golden Eagle won the state championship Saturday in Huntsville.
Anderson defeated Gardendale’s Daishon Powe in the championship match. He finished the season with an 18-1 record.
Athens’ Gunner Birdsong finished fourth at 126 and Andrew Maxwell took seventh at 120.
Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant took fourth at 120 while teammate Ryan Garrison was seventh at 285.
Gardendale won the team championship, edging out Arab, 189.5 to 178.5.
Baseball
Priceville 13, Decatur 4: Drew Gates and Mason Mann each drove in three runs for Priceville. Dylan Johnson was the winning pitcher.
Davis Roberts had two doubles for Decatur. Lawson Stricklin had two RBIs.
Decatur Heritage 12, Cleveland 0: Cole O’Brien and Tyler Olive teamed up for a six-inning no-hitter. Both pitchers threw three innings with eight strikeouts.
Olive had four RBIs. Houston South had a double and three RBIs. Nash Rippen also had a double. Josh Murray drove in two runs.
Decatur Heritage 13, Sumiton Christian 1: Rippen homered, doubled, drove in five runs and scored three times. Winning pitcher Tyler Founds had two doubles. O’Brien added a home run.
Grissom 2, Austin 0: Grissom’s John Allen Stogner struck out 12 while allowing no hits. Austin starting pitcher Jack Wilson allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings.
Softball
Austin 5, Scottsboro 0: The Black Bears’ Katie Bracken and Kenley Hilleary teamed up for the five inning no-hitter in the Albertville Invitational on Saturday. Austin’s Lauren Hayes had two hits, including a double. Bracken scored two runs.
Austin 4, Albertville 0: Bracken struck out seven in four innings. She also scored twice and drove in a run.
Austin 1, Alexandria 0: Hilleary’s triple scored Kyra Taylor with the game’s lone run.
Ardmore goes 3-0: The Tigers had a perfect day in the Albertville Invitational on Saturday. Ardmore defeated Skyline, 8-1, Grissom, 9-0, and Wicksburg, 4-3.
Pitcher Addy Atchley picked up two wins. Ella Singletary also had a win. Raegan Clem went 5-for-5 with a home run.
