MADISON — Garrett Hale singled home a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and propel Austin to a 4-2 win over James Clemens in high school baseball on Friday.
Austin scored a run in the top of the second to take an early 1-0 lead, but James Clemens answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to take a 2-1 advantage. Austin tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth before Hale’s single gave the Black Bears the lead for good.
Cole Walker went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI for Austin, while Bryson Claiborne and Tyler Eady added one hit each. Mac Etheredge pitched all seven innings for the win, surrendering just one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts.
--
Decatur Heritage 5, Randolph 2: Harrison Hardy pitched three innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win for Decatur Heritage on Friday, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.
Paxton Tarver got the start and worked four innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out five. Tarver also had one hit and one RBI, while Hardy drove in one run. Bo Mitchell had two hits and Bryant Sparkman had one double.
--
Clements 13, Shoals Christian 1: Jacob Peoples went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in a big win for Clements on Friday.
James Putman had a hit and three RBIs for the Colts, while Austin Craig added two hits and two RBIs. Brady Turner had a hit and two RBIs and Grayson Craig and Jason Harwell had two hits each.
Braxton Sims pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts.
--
Softball
--
Athens 14, Jackson Christian (Tenn.) 0: Morgan Stiles went 3-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs as Athens rolled to a big win on Friday.
Haley Waggoner had three hits, including a pair of home runs, and four RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Cori Campbell added two hits and one RBI. Mya Clark pitched two innings for the win, allowing one walk with four strikeouts.
--
Athens 4, Pell City 3: Stiles had a pair of hits and one RBI for Athens on Friday. Carly Ennis had one hit and one RBI, while Caitlyn Tedford added one RBI.
Payton Matherne and Abby Tucker had two hits each. Campbell pitched five innings for the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out three.
--
West Limestone 4, Grissom 0: JuliAnn Kyle pitched a shutout for West Limestone on Friday, allowing just three hits over five innings while striking out eight.
Kyle singled twice and drove in a run at the plate for the Wildcats, while Lilee Legg added one hit and two RBIs.
--
West Limestone 7, Florence 1: Addie Wallace homered, tripled and drove in a run to lead West Limestone on Friday.
Lexie Harris had one hit and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Lilly Bethune added one RBI. Kyle pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing one run on one hit with eight strikeouts.
--
Lamar County 7, West Limestone 0: Addie Wallace singled to account for West Limestone’s lone hit on Friday.
--
Hatton 3, Northside-Tuscaloosa 1: Bradyn Mitchell pitched six innings to earn the victory for Hatton on Friday, allowing one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Mitchel and Arlie Armstrong had one hit and one RBI each for the Hornets, while Kailyn Quails and Brianna Oliver added one hit and one run scored each.
--
Tuscaloosa County 5, Hatton 3: Quails tripled, drove in a run and scored a run for Hatton on Friday.
Mitchell added one hit and one RBI for the Hornets, while Anna Kate Potter added one RBI and one run scored.
--
Brewer 8, Lawrence County 3: Cheyenne Lucas had two hits, including a double, and one RBI to lead Brewer at the Cullman Tournament on Friday.
Keylyn Stapler doubled for the Patriots, while Bronwyn Borden, Breia Rusk, Alisha Knighten and Abby Summerford added one RBI each. Gracie Lawrence pitched five innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits.
AB McKay had three hits for Lawrence County and Addison Plaxco had two hits. McKenzie Hyche had one hit and one RBI and Ada Grace Calhoun added one RBI.
--
Helena 9, Brewer 0: Lucas, Borden and Knighten had one hit each for Brewer at the Cullman Tournament on Friday.
Amelia Powell went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead Helena and Victoria Mauterer had two hits and two RBIs.
--
Ardmore 7, Albertville 0: Ella Singletary tossed four shutout innings for Ardmore on Friday, allowing one hit while striking out seven.
AG King had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Ellie Riley added two hits, including a triple, and one RBI. Sara Sanders had one hit and one RBI and Singletary had three hits.
--
Ardmore 16, Hayden 0: King went 3-for-3 with a homer, double and four RBIs to lead Ardmore on Friday.
Sydney Sanders had a pair of hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Riley, Ashlyn Mullins and Payton Pennington added one hit and two RBIs each. Brenley Dempsey pitched two innings for the win, striking out four.
--
Lexington 2, Elkmont 1: Savannah Williams had one hit and one RBI for Elkmont on Friday. Nyla Parker added a single for the Red Devils.
--
Elkmont 3, Hackleburg 2: Tylee Thomas drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Elkmont a win on Friday.
Mary Joyce Woodfin had one hit and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Williams added two hits, including a triple. Abbie Broadway pitched all five innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.
--
South Gibson (Tenn.) 5, West Morgan 4: Karly Terry singled and drove in a pair of runs for West Morgan on Friday.
Kylei Russell had two hits and one RBI for the Rebels, while Chasity Rikard added one hit and one RBI.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.