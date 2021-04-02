Kenley Hilleary and Katie Bracken led Austin with their pitching and hitting as the Black Bears beat Huntsville, 6-0, and Ardmore, 7-1, in pool play at the Bob Jones Tournament on Thursday.
The pair combined for a four-inning perfect game against Huntsville. Hilleary had nine strikeouts in three innings as the starter and finished with a home run, two RBIs and a stolen base. Bracken added three strikeouts in the fourth inning and had a double and two runs scored.
Against Ardmore, Hilleary led the Black Bears with three hits, including a double, three RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base against Ardmore. Hilleary pitched three innings as the starter with no hits or runs allowed and seven strikeouts. She combined with Arianna Attalla and Bracken for 14 strikeouts.
Bracken also had a walk, singled, drove in a run and scored twice.
Briona Daily had a double and a run scored for Ardmore.
In other Bob Jones Tournament scores involving local teams: Ardmore lost to Fort Payne, 7-5, and Danville fell to Skyline, 7-2.
Baseball
Athens 10, North Jackson 0: Cooper Cochran led the Golden Eagles with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Jackson Elliott added two hits and two RBIs.
Priceville 16, Spring Garden 14: Wyatt Hurt led the Bulldogs with six RBIs and picked up the win on the mound. Hurt went 3-for-5 with two triples and three runs scored. Wes Walker had home run, a triple and two RBIs. Dylan Johnson and Zach Chaney each recorded four hits.
Hatton 13-15, Clements 7-13: In the first game of a doubleheader, Ridge Harrison led Hatton with two hits, two RBIs, four runs scored and two steals. Wil Terry went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.
Parker Huff finished 4-for-5 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base for Hatton in Game 2. Will Steadman added four hits, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI.
Hartselle 3, Christ Presbyterian Academy 1: Jo Jo Williamson led Hartselle with two RBIs and two steals. Caleb Pittman pitched a complete game, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts.
Russellville 7, Decatur 1: William Penley finished with a triple, a double and an RBI for the Red Raiders.
