MADISON — Austin used a balanced offense and stingy defense to pick up a 33-24 win over James Clemens in girls basketball Tuesday.
It was the area opener for the Black Bears, who improved to 18-3 with the win.
Austin controlled the game early, leading 11-4 after one quarter and 22-10 at halftime. James Clemens trimmed the lead to 28-20 after three quarters but could get no closer.
Hannah Cohn was the only player in double figures for either team, finishing with 10 points for Austin.
JaNiya Shackleford had eight points for the Black Bears, and Tashanti Watkins had seven points. Bri Hodges scored six.
Jazmyn Jackson led James Clemens with eight points.
Decatur Heritage girls 47, Elkmont 41: Katie Jones poured in a game-high 26 points for Decatur Heritage, surpassing the 2,000 career point mark in the process.
Jones also had three rebounds and three assists for the Eagles, who led 20-15 at the half.
Loryn Miller finished with nine points and six rebounds for Decatur Heritage and Brantleigh Williams had eight points and five rebounds.
Kayla Menefee and Tylee Thomas each had 11 points for Elkmont.
Decatur Heritage (10-7, 4-0) hosts St. Bernard on Friday.
Athens girls 78, Cullman 62: Nahriyah Timmons’ triple-double effort propelled Athens to victory.
Timmons finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for Athens.
Caroline Bachus, Alaina Taylor and Jordyn Bailey each scored 15 points.
A.K. Eastman (15) and Jaden Winfrey (14) led Cullman in scoring.
East Lawrence girls 37, Colbert Heights 36: Alexandria Jackson led East Lawrence with a game-high 12 points.
Makayla Goode had seven points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles, while Devora Izquierdo added seven points.
Asya Williams had 11 points for Colbert Heights.
Lindsay Lane girls 57, Oakwood Adventist Academy 24: Three players scored in double figures for Lindsay Lane.
Audra Putman led the Lions with 14 points and five rebounds, while Madelyn Dizon added 12 points, five assists and five steals.
Lindsey Murr had 11 points and seven rebounds for Lindsay Lane, which led 39-12 at halftime.
Falkville girls 62, St. Bernard 44: Sydnee Fitzgerald and Ellie Cate Hill combined to score 30 points for Falkville in an area win.
Fitzgerald scored a game-high 17, while Hill added 13. Falkville (13-5, 4-1) led 36-18 at halftime.
Claire Sanders had 13 points for St. Bernard.
Decatur Heritage boys 63, Elkmont 51: GianCarlo Valdez led Decatur Heritage with a game-high 28 points.
Brayden Kyle had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Eagles, while Jordan Burks added six points and nine rebounds.
The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter, and Decatur Heritage led 26-18 at halftime.
Christian Smith had 14 points for Elkmont on 6 of 6 shooting. Layton Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Lindsay Lane boys 91, Oakwood Adventist 60: Tommy Murr continued to score in bunches, finishing with a game-high 48 points as Lindsay Lane picked up an area win.
Charlie Morrison had 17 points for the Lions, while Amar Fuqua added 15 points.
Lindsay Lane (14-7, 5-0) led to 52-33 at halftime.
