MADISON — Tashanti Watkins and Hanna Cohn each scored in double figures as the Austin girls erased a halftime deficit to pick up a 39-29 area win over Bob Jones on Friday.
Trailing 21-17 after two quarters, Austin held Bob Jones to just 12 second-half points to put the game away and remain unbeaten in area play.
Watkins had 12 points for the Black Bears (10-8, 2-0), while Cohn added 10 points.
Janiyah Bone led Bob Jones with 11 points.
Lindsay Lane girls 70, Sheffield 24: Madelyn Dizon, Cara Glass and Ava Whitmire celebrated Senior Night in style on Friday, combining to score 45 points in a big win.
Dizon outscored Sheffield alone, finishing with a game-high 25 points. Glass and Whitmire added 10 points each and Lindsey Murr added 18.
Lindsay Lane (11-5) dominated from the tip, leading 25-4 after one quarter and 43-9 at halftime.
Tamari Richardson had 11 points for Sheffield.
Hatton girls 68, Falkville 35: Kamie Kirk poured in a game-high 22 points to lead Hatton past Falkville on Friday.
Kailyn Quails had 13 points for the Hornets, who led 42-14 at halftime. Josie Harville (11) and Grace Johnson (10) also scored in double figures for Hatton.
Sydnee Fitzgerald had 21 points for Falkville (17-6).
Danville girls 41, Vinemont 30: Madlyn McCreless scored 11 points as Danville improved to 4-1 with a win on Friday.
Blayne Godfrey and Brityan Godfrey each had 10 points for the Hawks, who led 18-6 at the half.
Madysen Hacker had a game-high 13 points for Vinemont.
Danville boys 49, Vinemont 36: KJ Melson had 21 points and six assists to lead Danville on Friday.
Dylan Parker had eight points and five rebounds and Kohl Randolph had 12 rebounds.
Curtis Kennedy had 10 points for Vinemont.
West Morgan boys 38, West Limestone 30: Jalen Fletcher scored a game-high 13 points to lead West Morgan.
Skyler Hutto had eight points for the Rebels and Carson Muse and Dyllan Ward had five points each.
River Helms had 12 points for West Limestone.
Bob Jones boys 59, Austin 58: Quincy Crittendon led Austin with 20 points in a close loss on Friday.
Cameron Collins had 10 points and seven rebounds for Austin and Tre Shackelford had nine points and four rebounds.
Jalen Jackson had a game-high 21 points for Bob Jones.
Austin plays at Huntsville today.
St. John Paul II boys 51, Priceville 48: Chris Thomas led Priceville with 16 points in a tight loss on Friday.
Cole Lindeman had 11 points for the Bulldogs and Elijah Hopkins scored 10.
Thomas Howell had a game-high 17 points for St. John Paul. James Shores scored 12.
Elkmont boys 51, Clements 41: Layton Smith and Hunter Broadway each had 14 points for Elkmont in a win on Thursday.
Mykell Murrah added 12 points for the Red Devils, who led 26-12 at halftime.
Dylan Patrick (14) and Hunter Hall (10) each scored in double figures for Clements.
Priceville girls 70, St. John Paul II 15: The Priceville girls defeated St. John Paul II on Senior Night.
Austin girls 69, Huntsville 68 OT: After trailing on the road 43-30 at halftime, the Black Bears rallied to force overtime Saturday. They then outscored Huntsville, 5-4, in the overtime period.
Hannah Cohn led Austin with 18 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Tashanti Watkins scored 10 points, including going six for six at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Huntsville boys 70, Austin 52: In a battle of top-10 ranked Class 7A teams on Saturday, Huntsville outscored Austin, 49-31, over the final three quarters to take the win.
The Black Bears got 15 points from Cameron Collins. Kelton Petty had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Austin (6-8) is ranked No. 10. Huntsville (14-4) is No. 6.
The Black Bears host Cullman on Tuesday.
Muscle Shoals girls 65, Priceville 57: Jenna Walker scored a career-high 31 points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to pull the Bulldogs past the visiting Trojans.
The rare Saturday afternoon prep game featured Walker, who has signed with Western Kentucky, and Muscle Shoals’ Sarah Puckett, who has signed with Tennessee. The 6-foot-2 Puckett scored 15 points.
Muscle Shoals (9-7) led 38-24 at halftime.
Priceville (16-6) is No. 1 in Class 4A. The Bulldogs visit Madison Academy on Monday for a 3 p.m. contest.
Decatur Heritage boys 71, Saint John Paul II 50: The No. 2 ranked team in Class 1A rolled out to a 40-22 halftime lead and never looked back Saturday.
Brayden Kyle led four Eagles in double figures with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Clay Smith scored 20, Bo Solley had 11 and Bryant Smith added 10. Sean Zerkle had eight points and nine rebounds.
The teams meet again Tuesday at Decatur Heritage.
Saint John Paul II girls 46, Decatur Heritage 44: Missed free throws late in the game cost the Eagles a chance at victory. Decatur Heritage got 12 points each from freshman Kennedy Kyle and eighth grader Bri Tyson.
Elkmont girls 53, Colbert Heights 34: The Red Devils (14-6) picked up a big area win Saturday. They led 21-12 at halftime. Sophomore Tylee Thomas led Elkmont with 23 points, including four 3-point baskets.
Elkmont hosts Ardmore on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.