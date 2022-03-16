NEW HOPE — Austin scored three runs in the top of the third inning to erase a deficit and held on for an 8-6 win in high school baseball on Tuesday.
The Black Bears scored once in the first inning to take an early lead but saw it erased when New Hope scored three times in the bottom of the inning. Austin rallied to take a 5-3 lead in the second before New Hope scored three more runs in the bottom half of the inning to regain the lead.
Logan Beasley had two hits and an RBI for Austin, while Bryson Claiborne and Riley Parker added one hit and one RBI each. Cameron Bracken had two hits.
Colby Reeves pitched two innings of perfect relief for the win, striking out one.
Athens 8, Grissom 1: Cooper Cochran tossed a complete game for Athens, allowing just one run on one hit over seven innings with two strikeouts.
Riley Miller had two hits and four RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Cochran added a pair of hits and one RBI. Trenton Harries drove in a run and Jack Elliott had two hits.
East Limestone 11, Lindsay Lane 0: Jacob Eslick was nearly unhittable for East Limestone on Tuesday, allowing just three singles over five innings to pick up the win.
Eslick finished with six strikeouts and a pair of walks and drove in a pair of runs at the plate. Gunnar Lambruschi had a hit and four RBIs for the Indians, while Roger Tidwell added one hit and two RBIs.
Sam Hogue had a pair of hits for Lindsay Lane and Max Morrison had one hit.
West Limestone 7, Lexington 6: Cooper Phillips doubled home Ian Burroughs in the top of the ninth inning to propel West Limestone to an extra-innings win.
Phillips finished with four hits, including three doubles, and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Burroughs tripled, doubled, singled and drove in one run.
Braxton Griffin and Justin Perry had a hit and two RBIs each and Landon Navas had two hits and one RBI. Navas pitched two innings of relief for the win, allowing no runs on three hits with one strikeout.
Wilson 11, East Lawrence 1: Dawson Terry drove in East Lawrence’s lone run in a five-inning loss on Tuesday.
Lane Smith and Lucas Filyaw had one double each for the Eagles. Gage Wilson homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in five runs for Wilson.
Colbert Heights 11, Clements 0: Colbert Heights starting pitcher Colby Risner tossed a no-hitter for the Wildcats, allowing just two walks while striking out seven in five innings of work.
Tanner Taylor had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for Colbert Heights.
Soccer
Danville girls 6, Tharptown 0: Preslie Tinker scored three goals and assisted on another as Danville picked up a big win on Monday.
Angel Boston and Layla Sherrill had one goal and one assist each, while Maddie Sherrill added one goal. Elisabeth Hand recorded five saves.
Priceville boys 6, Fairview 1: Levi Davis led Priceville with three goals in an area win on Monday.
Cody Kennedy added a pair of goals for the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-1) and Elijah Hopkins had one goal and an assist.
