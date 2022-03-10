HOOVER — Good thing the Austin softball team didn’t forget to take Katie Bracken with them Wednesday on their trip to Hoover.
Austin beat Hoover, 3-2. All Bracken did was pitch a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. She also scored the game-winning run on her two-run home run in the first inning.
“This was a huge win for us tonight,” Austin first-year head coach Blake Gray said. “It shows us kind of where we’re sitting before spring break.”
The game opened with Austin’s Katie Davis drawing a walk. She stole second base, advanced on a sacrifice to third and scored on a wild pitch.
After Kenley Hilleary singled, Bracken followed with a home run to make it 3-0 before she had thrown a pitch.
Bracken dominated in the circle. She gave up just two hits and two walks while facing 27 batters.
“It’s a big confidence booster for the team to be able to play with the big teams and do well,” Bracken said. “It’s a great experience for us to be able to compete with the big teams we’re probably going to face in regionals.”
Austin (10-4) is back into Class 7A, Area 8 play today with a game at James Clemens at 4 p.m.
“Like I tell the girls, there are some great things we are seeing early on in the season, but we need to continue to get better,” Gray said.
Hatton 6, Danville 1: Brianna Oliver and Mallie Yarbrough both hit home runs in the second inning to lead the Hornets to victory Wednesday. Maddie Heflin added a triple.
Danville’s run came after Audrey Marshall doubled and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by McKinley McCaghren.
Hatton pitchers Brianna Oliver, Bradyn Mitchell and Ashley Potter combined for nine strikeouts.
Athens 19, Columbia 0: Morgan Stiles homered and scored three runs in the area win. Emily Simon and Molly Gilbert both went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Three pitchers teamed up for a one-hitter.
Baseball
Russellville 3, Austin 2: The visiting Black Bears fell victim to a walk-off win by the Golden Tigers.
Austin led 2-0 going into the bottom of the third when Russellville scored its first run. The Golden Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth and won the game in the bottom of the seventh on a base hit.
Designated hitter Riley Parker led Austin with two of the team’s five hits. Judd Bailey and Hunter Royer both had RBIs.
Austin starting pitcher Ethan Crutchfield gave up one earned run while striking out four in three innings.
