Kyra Taylor went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs as Austin rolled past Spain Park 7-1 in high school softball on Tuesday.
Kinsley Higdon had two hits and two RBIs for the Black Bears, while Khalilah Mason added a pair of hits. Sydra Pendleton pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven.
--
Decatur Heritage 12, Decatur 10: Bri Tyson, Ella Olive, Lenox Scott and Carlie Cagle had two RBIs each for Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Desirae Perrell had four hits for the Eagles, while Rosemarie Garner added two hits and one RBI. Tyson pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out eight.
Lexi Tincknell had three hits, including two homers, and four RBIs for Decatur. Lizzie Kresch had two hits and two RBIs.
--
Hartselle 3, Hayden 2: Brityan Godfrey went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs for Hartselle on Tuesday.
Sarah Bowling pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run on seven hits with a strikeout.
--
Ardmore 14, West Morgan 1: Sara Sanders homered, singled and drove in six runs to lead Ardmore on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Mullins had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs for the Tigers, while AG King had two hits, including a solo home run. Ella Singletary had four hits and one RBI and Brenley Dempsey pitched three innings for the win, striking out three.
Chasity Rikard had one hit and one RBI for West Morgan, while Karly Terry added two hits, including a double.
--
Hatton 10, Brooks 6: Anna Kate Potter had three hits and two RBIs for Hatton on Tuesday.
Kailyn Quails had two hits and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Arlie Rae Armstrong and Mallory Lane added a hit and two RBIs each. Bradyn Mitchell pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out six.
--
Clements 16, Tanner 1: Hailee Braden had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs in a big win for Clements on Tuesday.
Savannah Thompson went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and four RBIs for the Colts, while Raley McGill added three hits and two RBIs. Carly Nave drove in two runs and Braden pitched two innings for the win.
Amaya Beddingfield had an RBI for Tanner.
--
West Limestone 10, Grissom 1: JuliAnn Kyle went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for West Limestone on Tuesday.
Bevin Gant had four hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Lilee Legg added two hits and two RBIs. Addie Wallace had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI and Lilly Bethune had three hits and one RBI.
JuliAnn Kyle pitched four innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on five hits with three strikeouts.
--
Huntsville 12, Brewer 3: Ava Walls doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Brewer on Tuesday.
Breia Rusk had two hits for the Patriots, while Keylyn Stapler added one hit and one RBI.
--
Mars Hill 21, Athens Bible School 4: Kaylee Carter doubled home two runs for Athens Bible on Tuesday.
Claire Holt hit a solo home run for the Trojans, while Addyson Butler added three hits.
--
Arab 4, Priceville 2: Kelsey Green singled and drove in one run for Priceville on Tuesday.
Darby Thigpen added a pair of hits for the Bulldogs.
--
Soccer
--
West Morgan girls 5, Clements 1: Brandy Hernandez scored two goals and assisted on another to lead West Morgan on Tuesday.
Stacy Blanco had a pair of goals for the Rebels, while Madison Parker added one goal. Diana Romero recorded nine saves.
West Morgan (14-9) continues play on Thursday at Susan Moore.
--
Hartselle boys 1, Lawrence County 0: Quincey Kattes scored the only goal of the game for Hartselle as the Tigers wrapped up the most successful regular season in program history with a win on Monday.
Nick Vaughn recorded his ninth shutout of the season for the Tigers (20-3-2), who will host Gadsden City in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday.
--
Danville girls 2, Sylvania 1: The Hawks secured a spot in the playoffs with a win on Monday. Josie Bailey scored a goal in overtime to give Danville the win.
Maddie Sherrill had Danville’s other goal and Elisabeth Hand recorded eight saves.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.