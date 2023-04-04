Three was the magic number Tuesday for Austin softball’s Mikaylah Fuqua.
The senior went 3-for-3 at the plate, stole three bases and scored three runs in Austin’s 17-1 win over Florence.
Austin (11-14, 3-0) stays perfect in Class 7A, Area 8 play.
Senior Sydra Pendleton and seventh-grader Callie Lang each worked two innings in the circle in the four-inning game. Lang had three strikeouts.
The Austin offense also got a 2-for-3 game from Claire Wright with two stolen bases and two runs scored. Kyra Taylor drove in three runs. Maddie Jones went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Due to the threat of rain on Thursday, Austin’s home game with Athens has been moved to Wednesday at 4 p.m.
--
Hartselle 5, Mortimer Jordan 2: Kaelyn Jones went 3-for-3 for No. 2-ranked Hartselle. Katie Norgard added a triple. Winning pitcher Bailey Lawrence went six innings giving up four hits while striking out three.
--
Athens 16, Hazel Green 5: The No. 3 Golden Eagles clubbed 22 hits, including seven extra base hits. Mya Clark homered and Caitlyn Tedford tripled. Athens got doubles from Payton Matherne (2), Cori Campbell, Morgan Stiles and Abby Tucker.
--
Lawrence County 10, Hatton 5: Bella Cross homered and was the winning pitcher in a battle of ranked teams. Lawrence County is No. 10 in Class 5A. Hatton is No. 2 in 2A. McKenzie Hyche went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Lawrence County.
Arlie Armstrong led Hatton with a 3-for-4 game. Morgan Lane and Dagen Brown both drove in two runs.
--
Muscle Shoals 17, Decatur 0: The Trojans scored 11 runs in the second and six in the third to take the three-inning contest. The Red Raiders had no hits and made five errors.
--
Meek 11, Decatur Heritage 0: The Eagles were held to one hit from Allie Tidwell.
--
Arab 9, East Limestone 4: The home team rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge the Indians. Kailey Matthews led East Limestone with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
--
Lauderdale County 11, Clements 1: Savannah Thompson doubled for Clements. Carly Nave singled in the Colts’ only run.
--
Westminster Christian 4, West Limestone 2: JuliAnn Kyle went 2-for-2 for West Limestone. Ashlyn Smith had a double.
--
Lindsay Lane 19, Tanner 2: Grace Waltman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Alison Bates had two doubles, scored four runs and drove in two runs.
--
Elkmont 9, Athens Bible 4: Abby Broadway struck out nine in five innings for the win. TyleeThomas went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
--
Baseball
--
Decatur Heritage 14, Vinemont 3: The visiting Eagles pounded out 16 hits and led 7-2 after two innings in the area contest. Bryant Sparkman, Bo Solley, Paxton Tarver and Harrison Hardy each had three hits. Tarver drove in four runs and Ford Sparkman drove in three. Winning pitcher Brady Wilson struck out eight in the five-inning game.
--
West Morgan 12-10, Danville 2-4: In the first game, Cole Thorn drove in three runs for the Rebels. Matthew Jones was the winning pitcher. Eight West Morgan batters were hit by pitches.
In the second game, Gavin Walden went 3-for-3 for West Morgan with a double. Conner Dillard was the winning pitcher. Eli Coker doubled for Danville.
--
Hazel Green 12, Austin 2: Six errors led to five unearned runs for Hazel Green. The Trojans scored five in the first inning and five more in the third. Austin had five hits, including two singles from Bryson Clairborne.
--
Brewer 10, East Limestone 8: The Patriots held off a late rally to take the area contest. Brewer got doubles from Hunter Knighten, Logan Powers and Brayden Murphy. Winning pitcher Lane Owen drove in two runs.
--
Lindsay Lane 4, Sumiton Christian 1: Ryan Anderson struck out 13 while giving up just four hits in the win. Alexander Cook homered, doubled and drove in two runs.
--
Athens Bible 12-13, Woodville 1-0: In Game 1 for Athens Bible (7-9, 4-0), Luke McElyea struck out 10 while giving up one hit and walking one in the five-inning game. Ethan Johnson doubled and tripled.
In Game 2, Luke Murrell struck out 13 while giving up two hits and no walks. Murrell also went 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Catcher Ben Leopard drove in four runs.
--
Hatton 23, Tanner 0: Will Steadman and Braden Stafford teamed up for a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Garson Pierce hit two doubles. Owen Brackin tripled and Alex Brackin added a double.
--
Madison Academy 8, Ardmore 1: The Tigers were limited to two hits, doubles from Keaton Johns and Skyler Jean.
--
Brooks 3, West Limestone 2: Brooks pitcher Christian Chatterton won the pitching duel with West Limestone’s Colin Patterson. Chatterton struck out 12 in seven innings while giving up just five hits. Patterson allowed three hits in six innings while striking out eight.
--
Haleyville 4, East Lawrence 3: Lane Smith went 4-for-4 for East Lawrence with a double. Peyton Knop took the loss after giving up zero earned runs in six innings.
--
Tennis
--
Eagles sweep: The Decatur Heritage girls swept Lindsay Lane 9-0 on Tuesday. Winners in singles were No. 1 Kinley Terry (8-1), No. 2 Sasha Suggs (8-0), No. 3 Murphy Founds (8-0), No. 4 Isabella Hodge (8-2), No. 5 Savannah Samuel (8-5) and No. 6 Mia Rossouw (8-1). Doubles winners were Terry/Suggs (8-2), Founds/Hodge (8-1) and Samuel/Rossouw (8-2).
--
Red Raiders sweep Athens and Columbia: The Decatur girls swept Athens and Columbia both by scores of 9-0 on Tuesday. Winners in singles were Abby Glover, Anna Harbin, Emma Tapscott, Vivi Blakely, Mattie Fite, Mary Bibb Pylant and Ella Self. Doubles winners were Glover/Harbin, Tapscott/Blakely and Fite/Pylant.
The Decatur boys swept Athens 9-0 and beat Columbia 8-1. Taking wins in singles were Brady Mann, Sawyer Terry, Owen Christopher, Kameron Bell, Karrington Bell and Callahan Caina. Doubles winners were Mann/Terry, Bell/Bell and Christopher/Caina.
