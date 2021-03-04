Austin’s Jack Wilson was king of the hill Wednesday night.
The senior pitcher struck out 11 to lead the Black Bears to a 5-3 win over Decatur. He walked one batter and allowed no earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.
“Jack had some tough luck on a few errors, but battled through those nicely,” Austin coach Drew Williamson said. “He gives us a chance every time he’s on the mound.”
Riley Parker got the final two outs of the game, including one with a strikeout.
The Black Bears take Game 1 of the three-game series that concludes Friday with a doubleheader at Decatur starting at 4:30 p.m.
Austin (3-2) scored four runs in the second inning and led 5-1 after five. Decatur (1-5) added single runs in the sixth and seventh.
The Black Bears’ offense got two RBIs from Giovanni Johnson in the second inning. For the game, Garrett Ward went 2-for-2 with a double. Hunter Royer doubled and scored a run. Logan Beasley and Caleb Beard both had RBIs and scored runs. Wilson reached base on a hit and walk.
Decatur pitchers struck out nine in six innings while giving up eight hits and four earned runs.
Lawson Stricklin drove in a run for the Red Raiders with a sacrifice fly. William Burgreen and Ben Glover each had two hits. Burgreen scored a run. Davis Roberts reached base twice on errors and scored both times.
--
Baseball
--
West Morgan 5, East Lawrence 2: Colby Hutto and Daniel Laporte teamed up for 15 strikeouts in the Rebels victory. Hutto had seven in three innings. Laporte had eight in four innings.
West Morgan got a home run from Laporte, who also had three RBIs. Dylan Owens doubled and drove in a run. East Lawrence’s Lane Smith had a RBI.
--
Falkville 11, Hanceville 3: The Blue Devils blew open a close game with four runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh. Wyatt King went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a RBI. Camden Reed had two hits. Four Falkville pitchers struck out nine.
--
Softball
--
Priceville 13, West Morgan 1: Winning pitcher Steffani Schrader allowed one hit and one run in five innings while striking out four. Hannah Smyth went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, two runs scored and four RBIs.
Abigail Garrison went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Maddie Black had three hits and drove in two runs. Kylie Hendrix had two hits and drove in two runs. Bentley Black doubled and scored three runs.
--
Soccer
--
Danville girls 6, Tharptown 1: The Hawks got three goals each from Angel Boston and Kelsey Netherton in the area win. Elisabeth Hand had three saves.
--
Danville boys 5, Tharptown 1: Justin Hanline’s four goals were the difference in the area win. Ever Lopez also scored. Jojo Whisenant recorded six saves.
