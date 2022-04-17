FLORENCE — The Austin boys and girls track teams turned in strong performances at the pre-sectional meet in Florence on Friday, with the girls claiming a third-place finish and the boys finishing in fifth.
Makenzie Harris picked up four gold medals for the Black Bears girls team, winning the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
Summer Sutherlin grabbed a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash and a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash and Carmen Lindsey was third in the 300-meter hurdles.
For the boys, Ja’Dyn Maclin won gold in the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles and bronze in the 110-meter hurdles. Keydrix Minor had a third-place finish in the high jump.
--
Soccer
--
West Morgan girls 9, Haleyville 0: Madison Parker scored four goals as West Morgan wrapped up the runner-up spot in Class 4A-5A, Area 14 with a big win on Friday.
Briseydi Dorsett had two goals and an assist for the Rebels (9-8, 6-2), while Brandy Hernandez added two goals. Jackye Delgado had a goal and an assist. Diana Romero and Delgado combined for five saves in the shutout.
West Morgan continues play on Thursday at Hazel Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.