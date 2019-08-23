Austin volleyball opened up its season with a win over Athens on Thursday at Austin High. The Black Bears won 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-20).
Jada Burks led Austin with 10 kills while Lakerria Frye added eight kills. Adley Hubbard posted 11 assists. Lawren Hayes was key defensively, posing 15 digs for the Black Bears.
Austin begins the season 1-0 and will travel to Hoover to compete in the Juanita Bodie Invitational Tournament with 68 total teams today and Saturday.
--
Decatur Heritage splits tri-match: The Eagles lost to West Limestone 2-1 (12-25, 25-20, 11-15) before beating Athens Bible 2-1 (26-24, 21-25, 15-9). West Limestone beat Athens Bible 2-0 (25-14, 25-10).
Combined stats for the day had Emily Hubbard with 17 assists, six aces and three kills, Abby Terry with 40 digs, Elizabeth Wilson with 14 kills and Katie Jones with seven kills and four blocks for Decatur Heritage.
Decatur Heritage starts the season 1-1 and will play at Brewer on Saturday.
--
Hartselle wins one of two at home: The Tigers knocked off Addison 2-0 (25-15, 25-21) before losing to Hazel Green 2-1 (25-19, 21-25, 5-15).
Grace Leighton had 24 assists, five digs and three aces against Addison. She had 16 assists against Hazel Green. Lillyanna Cartee had a combined seven kills and seven digs in the two matches.
Hartselle begins the season 1-1.
--
Lawrence County goes 1-1 at Alexandria: The Red Devils traveled to Alexandria to compete in a tri-match with Alexandria and Chelsea. Lawrence County defeated Alexandria 2-1 (25-18, 17-25, 15-10) while losing to Chelsea 2-0 (19-25, 20-25).
Lexi Heidt led Lawrence County with 12 kills and seven digs for the day. Anna Clare Hutto added 28 assists and 10 digs. Sami Parker was strong defensively with 20 digs.
--
Priceville goes 2-0 at home: The Bulldogs hosted Central-Florence and Elkmont, winning both matches. Priceville knocked off Central-Florence 2-0 (25-23, 25-20). It followed that up with a 2-1 (25-13, 22-25, 15-5) win over Elkmont.
Against Central-Florence, Madalynn Owen had 13 digs while Mallie Sharp had seven digs. Abigail Garrison posted seven kills.
Owen also posted 20 digs in the win over Elkmont. Hollee Mason had 21 assists and three aces. Garrison tallied seven more kills against Elkmont.
--
West Morgan defeats Hatton, Good Hope: The Rebels beat Hatton 2-0 (25-11, 25-21) and Good Hope 2-0 (25-22, 25-11) at home.
Morgan Moseley posted 11 kills. Maegan Milligan and Michaela Henson each had seven kills. Jojo Jenkins posted 11 assists and six aces. Katelyn McCulloch had 24 digs.
West Morgan plays at Brewer on Saturday.
• Other scores included Brewer defeating East Limestone 2-0 (25-17, 25-21) while Danville lost to Guntersville 2-1 (25-21, 22-25, 7-15) and Albertville 2-0 (23-25, 23-25).
