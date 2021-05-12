HOOVER — Austin's Makenzie Harris finished second in the AHSAA's heptathlon championship Tuesday.
Harris scored 4,122 points, finishing behind Northridge's Rashni Walker with 4,479 points. Hoover's Chakiya Plummer was third at 4,000.
Harris was the best in the 200 meters, winning in 25.03 seconds Monday. On Tuesday, she was seventh in the javelin and ninth in the 800.
Walker finished in the top six in six of the seven events. She tied for the best long jump.
In the decathlon, Helena's Damian Hines won with 6,178 points with Auburn's Tray Reynolds second at 5,897. Hewitt-Trussville's Ethan Womack was third and Haleyville's Lewis Barber fourth.
Hines was the best in the discus and shot put. He was second in the 100, javelin and long jump.
GOLF
Rain halted the completion of play on the second play of the state golf tournament Tuesday in Mobile.
As a result, only Class 6A girls and 4A boys played the third round Tuesday. All results will stand as final.
Hartselle’s Jinger Heath and Athens Bible’s Luke Davis had been in contention for individual state championships after the first day of play.
Heath shot a 4-over 76 on Monday at Magnolia Grove. She shot a 38 Tuesday in Round 3 and finished in fourth overall at 114 and plus-6, five shots behind the leader in Class 6A girls, Laura Burch of McGill-Toolen, who was at 1 over. When Heath was an eighth-grader in 2019, she finished tied for fourth.
Davis shot a 5-over 77. He ended play Monday in third, seven shots behind the leader in Class 1A-2A boys, John Wilson of Elba, at 70. Both rounds Tuesday were rained out.
Two other individuals from the Decatur area competed. Each finished with two rounds played. Brewer’s Brayden Nelson shot a 5-over 76, tied for ninth, six shots behind the 4A-5A boys leader Brantley Scott of Rehobeth, who shot a 4-under 67.
Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble was third in 1A-3A girls at 9-over 81, nine shots behind Brindlee Mountain’s Ellie Cothran, who shot an even-par 72.
The Hartselle girls, the only area team competing in the state tournament, finished fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.