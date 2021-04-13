Sam Sandy homered and had four RBIs to lead Athens in an 18-14 win over Austin in high school baseball on Monday.
Heath Carden doubled twice and drove in five runs for the Golden Eagles and Jon Martin Ricketts had two hits and three RBIs. Connor Beck had three hits and two RBIs and Jack Elliott drove in a pair of runs.
Cameron Bracken led Austin with two hits and four RBIs. Jack Wilson, Riley Parker and Caleb Beard each had two hits for the Black Bears.
• West Limestone 3, Lauderdale County 1: Colin Patterson pitched four innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts. Thorne Slaton and Cooper Phillips each had one hit and one RBI for the Wildcats and Devin Carter had two hits. Nathan Grisham had an RBI triple for Lauderdale County.
• Lexington 15, Clements 9: Mason Butler and Brady Moore each had two RBIs for Clements. Ian Ezell had three hits, including a double, for the Colts and Brayden Smith had one RBI. Nick Newton had two hits and three RBIs for Lexington.
--
Softball
• Decatur 6, Elkmont 0: Aaliyah Hullett homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Decatur. Madison Murphy and Mack Cowley each had two hits and an RBI for the Red Raiders and Emily Burgreen had two hits. Murphy pitched a one-hitter with one walk and 14 strikeouts. Rayne Rozell had Elkmont's hit.
• Priceville 10, Westminster Christian 0: Steffani Schrader and Maddie Black combined to strike out five in a four-hitter. Schrader pitched four innings for the win, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. Black allowed one hit in one inning of relief with two strikeouts. Allie Denson and Kylie Hendrix each had two RBIs for Priceville. Jenna Walker had a pair of hits.
• West Morgan 5, Hatton 2: West Morgan scored three times in the top of the eighth inning. Karly Terry doubled, singled and drove in two runs for West Morgan. Abby Lindsey had a pair of hits for the Rebels and pitched eight innings for the win, striking out 12. Kaylin Quails homered and drove in two runs for Hatton. Ashlyn Potter and Brayden Mitchell had one hit each.
• Lindsay Lane 15, Decatur Heritage 14: Kinsley McMasters had three hits and three RBIs to lead Lindsay Lane. Lydia Carter had a hit and three RBIs for the Lions and Ava Whitmire and Briley Miller had three hits and one RBI each. Haley Grace Waltman had two hits and drove in two runs. Brantleigh Williams had two hits and two RBIs for Decatur Heritage.
• Columbia Academy (Tenn.) 1, Ardmore 0: Raegan Clem, Bri Daily and Brooke Phillips each had one hit for Ardmore (18-13).
--
Tennis
• Decatur Heritage boys advance to state tournament: The Eagles secured a spot in the 1A-3A state tournament with a runner-up finish at the sectional meet in Huntsville.
Michael Cheng captured the No. 3 singles sectional championship in a tiebreaker for Decatur Heritage. Michael Vandiver, Willis Orr, Connor Francis, Owen Thompson and Jackson McDaniel were sectional runners-up. Doubles pairs of Vandiver-Orr, Francis-Cheng and Thompson-McDaniel also finished as sectional runners-up.
• Decatur sweeps Randolph: On Thursday, Anna Harbin, Dawson Fite, Abby Glover, Mattie Fite, Vivi Blakely and Sophie Thorn picked up singles victories in Decatur's 9-0 girls win. Harbin-Glover, Dawson Fite-Emma Tapscott and Blakely-Mary Bibb Pylant won in doubles. Brady Mann, Hudson Hatfield, Owen Amazan, Owen Christopher and Aiden Leffers each won matches for the boys team. Mann-Hatfield, Jack Smith-Amazan and Christopher-Leffers each picked up wins in doubles play.
--
Soccer
• West Morgan boys 10, Lawrence County 0: Alex Barrientos, Jay Garland, Gisel Ramirez and Victor Marcelino each scored two goals for West Morgan. Eduardo Fuentes and Erick Sanchez also scored for the Rebels, while Julio Jimenez recorded eight saves. West Morgan hosts West Point today.
• West Morgan girls 6, Lawrence County 0: Brandy Hernandez scored three times to lead West Morgan. Mari Julia Delgado, Madison Parker and Madalynn Lambert each had one goal and Diana Romero had three saves.
--
Boys golf
• Heath, Linderman win Morgan championships: Hartselle’s Jinger Heath and Priceville’s Cole Linderman were the big winners at Monday’s Morgan County tournament.
Heath, who is a sophomore, won her third county tournament championship after shooting 71 at Point Mallard. She won it the first time as a seventh-grader in 2018 with a 74. She repeated in 2019 as an eighth-grader with a 77. There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID.
Linderman, who is also a sophomore, shot 72 on Monday to edge both 2019 champion Brayden Nelson of Brewer and West Morgan’s Walker Smith by one shot.
Hartselle teammates Alyssa Berry (78) and Lauren Temples (84), Brewer’s Abby Brown (95) and Hartselle’s Hannah Hall (101) joined Heath on the all-tournament team.
Brewer’s Kaden Cobbs (84) and Priceville’s Dakota Cartee (85) joined Linderman, Nelson and Smith on the all-tournament team.
Hartselle No. 1 won the girls team championship with a 233 with Hartselle No. 2 second at 322. Priceville took the boys championship with a 351 to Decatur No. 1’s 382.
