HARTSELLE — In a battle of two of the top-ranked volleyball teams in the state, Bob Jones beat Hartselle on Saturday to take the Eddie Preuitt Ford championship.
The finals featured Bob Jones, ranked No. 6 in Class 7A, vs. Hartselle, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A. Bob Jones won 2-0 (25-15, 25-22).
Priceville knocked off Hartselle in the first match of the day 2-0 (25-20, 25-22). The Tigers bounced back with wins over Ramsay 2-0 (25-12, 25-10), Grissom 2-0 (28-26, 25-17), Addison 2-1 (16-25, 25-18, 15-10) and Alexandria (25-23, 25-19).
Combined stats for Hartselle (18-11) had KJ Jones leading in digs with 50. She was followed by Jadyn Chesser with 45, Megan Lee 43, Ashley Holshouser 39 and Amber Holshouser 39. Chesser and Alia Wright both had 30 kills. Amber Holshouser also had 106 assists.
Cross Country
Chickasaw Trails Invitational: Lawrence County’s Steele Joiner had the top local time at 16:11.95 in the boys large-school division. He finished 19th overall in the meet held Saturday in Oakville.
Jack Bradford of Athens Bible had the top local time in the boys small-school division with a time of 17:43.08. That was good for 10th place. Priceville’s Maclain Lawson was 13th at 17:46.06.
The top local girls time went to Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams at 19:03.62. She finished 13th in the large school division.
Hatton’s Neidyn Lopez was 13th in the small school division with a time of 20:57.37. Teammate Sabrina Calhoun was 17th at 21:19.89.
