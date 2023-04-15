CULLMAN — Gracie Lawrence pitched a three-hit shutout for Brewer on Saturday as the Patriots defeated Albertville 8-0 at the Cullman Tournament.
Lawrence allowed just three singles and no walks while striking out five, throwing 45 of 67 pitches for strikes.
Breia Rusk and Bronwyn Borden had one hit and three RBIs each for the Patriots, while Abby Summerford added one hit and two RBIs. Cheyenne Lucas, Keylyn Stapler and Alisha Knighten had two hits each.
--
Helena 6, Brewer 1: Borden hit a solo home run to account for Brewer’s only run in the second game of the Cullman Tournament on Saturday.
Abby Summerford added a single for the Patriots, who were outhit 8-2.
--
Danville 7, J.B. Pennington 1: Kirstyn Robinson doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Danville in a win at the Cullman Tournament on Saturday.
Addison Porter had two hits and one RBI for the Hawks, while Aubrey Reed added a double and one RBI. Isabella Guest and McKinley McCaghren had two hits each. McCaghren pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts.
--
Danville 4, West End 1: Guest had two hits and two RBI for Danville in its second game on Saturday. Reed had three hits for the Hawks, while Hannah Tillman added one hit and one RBI.
Tillman pitched all six innings for the win, giving up one run on two hits with seven strikeouts.
--
North Jackson 4, Danville 0: Guest and Adily Alberti had two hits each as Danville dropped a game on Saturday.
--
Priceville 15, Falkville 1: Darby Thigpen homered, singled and drove in four runs in a big win for Priceville on Saturday.
Kelsey Green homered, doubled and drove in three runs, while Katee King added a home run and three RBIs. Kirsten Segars hit a home run and Bentley Black doubled twice and drove in three runs. Green pitched three innings for the win, striking out five.
Hope McClanahan had one RBI for Falkville.
--
Priceville 9, St. John Paul II 3: Bentley Black had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Priceville.
King, Baxley Black, Wrozlie Barnett and Peyton Goss had one hit and one RBI each for the Bulldogs. Kelsey Green pitched three innings for the win, striking out two.
--
Priceville 17, Fairview 0: Elizabeth Murphy pitched two hitless innings to earn the win for Priceville on Saturday, striking out four while allowing two walks.
Barnett homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, while Allie Denson added four hits and two RBIs. Baxley Black had three hits and three RBIs and Segars had a pair of hits and three RBIs.
--
Clements 4, Lindsay Lane 2: Aubre Turner doubled and drove in a run for Clements on Saturday.
Bailee Ridgeway had one RBI for the Colts, while Jenny Trent added three hits, including a double. Carly Nave pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing two runs while striking out six.
Lydia Carter and Sienna Perkins had two hits and one RBI each for Lindsay Lane.
--
Athens 7, Madison County 1: Morgan Stiles tripled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Athens on Saturday.
Caitlyn Tedford had one hit and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Haley Waggoner and Mya Clark added one hit and one RBI each. Clark pitched all five innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts.
--
Athens 3, Brooks 2: Clark had a pair of hits and one RBI for Athens. Payton Matherne drove in one run for the Golden Eagles, while Cori Campbell added two hits.
Campbell pitched eight innings to earn the victory, striking out three.
--
Athens 5, Huntsville 0: Clark had a hit and two RBIs for Athens, while pitching four shutout innings in the circle to earn the win.
Clark allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out five. Tedford, Waggoner and Abby Tucker had one hit and one RBI each for the Golden Eagles.
--
Ardmore 8, West Point 0: Ella Singletary pitched a no-hitter for Ardmore on Saturday, allowing just one walk while striking out 10 over five innings.
Sara Sanders went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers, while AG King had two hits and one RBI. Ashlyn Mullins, Singletary, Ellie Riley and Makena Hall had one hit and one RBI each.
--
Springville 5, Ardmore 1: AG King homered, singled and drove in one run for Ardmore on Saturday.
--
Scotts Hill (Tenn.) 6, Elkmont 2: Emaleigh Sims had one RBI for Elkmont on Saturday. Tylee Thomas had two hits for the Red Devils, while Lily Lowery, Abbie Broadway, Mary Joyce Woodfin and Brylee Boger added one hit each.
--
Elkmont 6, Loretto 0: Broadway pitched a one-hit shutout for Elkmont, striking out six over six innings for the win.
Emily Vinson doubled and drove in two runs for the Red Devils, while Savannah Williams added two hits and one RBI. Sims had three hits.
--
Athens 11, Elkmont 2: Tedford, Clark and Carly Ennis had two RBIs each for Athens on Saturday. Matherne had two hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Campbell pitched four innings for the win with three strikeouts.
--
Wilson 8, West Morgan 6: Kylei Russell, Jonie Weems and Hannah Johnson had two hits and one RBI each for West Morgan on Saturday.
Chasity Rikard and Samantha Wallace added one RBI each for the Rebels. Karley Hill had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for Wilson.
--
West Morgan 7, Florence 2: Allison Morris had a hit and two RBIs for West Morgan on Saturday. Hannah Johnson had two hits and one RBI for the Rebels, while Weems and Rikard added one hit and one RBI each.
--
Russellville 7, West Morgan 3: Karly Terry had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for West Morgan on Saturday.
Russell and Johnson had one hit each for the Rebels, while Lydia Hughes added one RBI.
--
Hayden 7, Lawrence County 4: Ava Templeton had a hit and two RBIs for Lawrence County on Saturday.
McKenzie Hyche doubled and drove in one run for the Red Devils, while AB McKay added three hits, including a double. Bella Cross and Bentlee Cross had two hits each.
--
Mars Hill 4, West Limestone 3: Lilly Bethune homered and drove in one run for West Limestone on Saturday.
Lilee Legg had one hit and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Bella Birdsong added two hits. Addie Wallace and Ella Yarbrough had one hit each.
--
Baseball
--
West Morgan 10, Haleyville 3: Aiden Kirby drove in three runs as West Morgan secured a spot in the Class 4A playoffs with a win on Saturday.
West Morgan will open the playoffs on Friday at Etowah.
Gavin Walden had a hit and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Connor Dillard added three hits and one RBI. Cole Wallace pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.
--
Lindsay Lane 12, St. John Paul II 2: Ray Anderson went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Lindsay Lane on Saturday.
Ben Frasier had a double and two RBIs for the Lions, while Alexander Cook and Trey Perkins added two hits and one RBI each. Anderson worked four innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
--
Decatur Heritage 9, Lauderdale County 5: Bo Mitchell homered twice and drove in three runs to lead Decatur Heritage on Saturday.
Harrison Hardy and Connor Sivley had one hit and two RBIs each for the Eagles, while Ben Abercrombie added two RBIs. Braxton Woodruff pitched six innings for the win.
--
Elkmont 13, East Lawrence 2: Hunter Fielding went 3-for-5 with three RBIs in a big win for Elkmont on Saturday.
Bryson Miller and Curtis Hobbs had two RBIs each for the Red Devils, while Corder Hobbs pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts.
--
Lawrence County 7-8, Ardmore 6-5: Parker Frost and Levi Sanderson had two hits and two RBIs each for Lawrence County on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Tripp Engle had two hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Sutton Phillips added a hit and two RBIs. Wyatt Knight had two hits and Zane Keenum pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win.
Skyler Jean had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Ardmore. Eli Clark had two hits and one RBI and Preston Patterson had a hit and two RBIs.
Noah Dutton had two hits and two RBIs to lead Lawrence County in the finale. Frost and Wiley Bowling had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Devils, while Bowling pitched seven innings for the win, striking out two.
Caden Bailes had a hit and two RBIs for Ardmore.
--
Danville 7, Falkville 6: Jackson Randolph had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Danville on Saturday.
Ben Capps had a hit and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Cody Barber added a single and one RBI. Capps pitched one inning of relief for the win.
Dawson Fowler had two hits and one RBI for Falkville. Kody Peebles had three hits and Kenyon Napier had two hits.
--
James Clemens 10-12, Austin 4-2: Ty Eady had two hits, including a double, for Austin in the first game of an area doubleheader on Saturday.
Mac Etheredge had one hit and one RBI for the Black Bears, while Easton Palmer added one hit.
Easton Palmer had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for Austin in the finale.
--
Lexington 9, Athens Bible School 1: AJ Bradford had one hit and one RBI for Athens Bible School on Saturday.
Walker Brand, Ben Leopard, Zach Bath and Ethan Barnes had one hit each for the Trojans.
--
Cullman 2, Athens 0: Walker Fleming and Riley Miller had one hit each for Athens on Saturday.
Tucker Cagle and Paxton Ponder each had a solo home run for Cullman.
--
Douglas 8, Brewer 7: Kade George had two hits and two RBIs for Brewer in a tight loss on Saturday.
Justin Brooks and Hunter Knighten had two hits and one RBI each for the Patriots, while Zach Parker and Chase Smith added one RBI each.
--
Soccer
--
Priceville boys 7, New Hope 0: Landon Byer scored three goals as Priceville rolled to a big win on Saturday.
Maclain Lawson had two goals and one assist for the Bulldogs, while Watts England added one goal and two assists. Dante Quintero scored one goal and Weston Dutton assisted on one goal.
