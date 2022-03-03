Abby Summerford got to be a hero Tuesday night.
The Brewer freshman slugged a three-run, walk-off home run to give the Patriots a 12-9 win over Madison County. It was her only at-bat of the game.
The visiting Tigers scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 lead.
Brie Voss had a two-run home run for Brewer.
Baseball
Danville 4-0, Whitesburg Christian 0-10: Carter Holladay pitched seven shutout innings in Danville’s 4-0 win Tuesday. He struck out nine while holding Whitesburg Christian to two hits.
Dylan McCleskey had a double for Danville. The Hawks got RBIs from Carson Cox and Gage Taylor.
Game 2 was all Whitesburg Christian. Luke Holbrook allowed no hits and struck out 19. Danville had two baserunners to reach on walks.
Lexington 10, Elkmont 6: The Red Devils held a 6-2 lead after three innings, but it wouldn’t hold up. Shane Boger led Elkmont with two hits and a RBI. Elkmont had six hits and 10 walks.
