Jukio Cerda scored three goals Tuesday to lead the Decatur boys to a 9-0 win over Muscle Shoals.
The senior was joined in the scoring barrage by senior teammate Martez Green with two and single goals from Tyler McCormick, Adrian Malando, Jair Garcia and Juan Miguel.
Decatur travels to Cullman today for a 6:30 p.m. match.
--
Priceville girls 10, West Limestone 0: Lillyan Bloodworth and Anna Katherine Hopkins each scored four goals. Karli Wade added two goals in a match played Monday.
--
Priceville boys 5, West Limestone 2: Elijah Hopkins scored three times and Levi Davis had two. Carson Taylor recorded 11 saves.
--
Priceville girls 6, Brewer 0: Priceville stayed undefeated in area play with the victory on Tuesday. Anna Katherine Hopkins had four goals. Lillyan Bloodworth had two goals. Keeper Tori Staats recorded the shutout.
--
Brewer boys 6, Priceville 2: Levi Davis and Grant Stephenson had goals for Priceville.
Priceville hosts Elkmont on Friday in the last regular season matches for both boys and girls.
--
Danville girls 2, Haleyville 2: Kelsey Netherton and Haley Jones had goals for the Hawks. Elisabeth Hand had 12 saves.
--
Danville boys 2, Haleyville 0: Brothers Martin and Ever Lopez had the game's only goals. Jojo Whisenant had seven saves.
--
Baseball
--
Muscle Shoals 6, Decatur 2: A four-run fifth inning was the difference in this game. The Red Raiders got doubles from William Burgreen, William Penley and Banks Murphree, who also drove in one run. Penley had two hits.
