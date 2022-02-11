DANVILLE — The Danville boys basketball team secured home-court advantage for Class 3A subregional play next week with a 53-44 win over East Lawrence in the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament championship on Friday.
JoJo Whisenant led three Danville (24-7) players in double figures with 13 points. Whisenant also grabbed eight rebounds for the Hawks, while Kohl Randolph added 11 points and nine rebounds. Carter Holladay scored 11 points.
Danville led 10-7 after one quarter and trailed 19-18 at halftime before erupting for 21 points in the third quarter.
Coleman Garner had a game-high 19 points for East Lawrence (9-20). Peyton Kelly and Isaih Hubbard each had seven points.
Danville will host Clements in subregional play. East Lawrence will travel to Lauderdale County.
Class 6A, Area 14
Cullman boys 64, Hartselle 48: Kiah Key scored a game-high 21 points, but it wasn’t enough to push Hartselle past host Cullman in the area championship game Friday.
The game was tight early, with Cullman leading 20-18 after one quarter and 38-37 at halftime. The Bearcats outscored Hartselle 14-5 in the third quarter to take control, however, and never looked back.
Kohl Key added nine points for Hartselle (17-15). Ryan Dunn, Thomas Itsede and Dominic Simmons each had five points.
Max Gambrill and Jamar Kay had 12 points each for Cullman. Tucker Cagle (11) and Tucker Gambrill (10) also scored in double figures.
Class 6A, Area 16
Hazel Green girls 61, Athens 32: Athens (13-15) had no answer for nationally-ranked Hazel Green (30-0), the number one team in Class 6A.
Class 5A, Area 15
Russellville boys 64, Lawrence County 46: Lawrence County (10-16) will travel for subregional play after falling to Russellville in Friday’s area championship.
Class 3A, Area 16
Lauderdale County boys 63, Clements 42: Dylan Patrick had 19 points for Clements (20-9) on Friday in the final of the area tournament.
Eric Fuqua scored a career-high 34 points for Lauderdale County, while Brodie Llewellyn added 10 points.
Lauderdale County girls 64, Elkmont 28: Thea Hamlin led Elkmont with eight points in the area championship game Thursday.
Morgan Morris scored seven points for the Red Devils, who trailed 32-19 at halftime. Ruthie Smith had a game-high 31 points for Lauderdale County.
Elkmont (21-11) travels to Phil Campbell for subregional play Monday.
Soccer
Danville girls 6, West Limestone 0: Angel Boston scored three goals as Danville opened its season with a big win on Thursday.
Layla Sherrill had a goal and one assist for the Hawks, and Aliayah Douglas scored one goal. Elisabeth Hand (seven saves) and Haley Jones (two saves) combined for the shutout in goal.
Danville continues play on Tuesday against Lawrence County.
Danville boys 6, West Limestone 2: Martin Lopez and Justin Hanline combined for six goals as Danville rolled past West Limestone on Thursday.
Lopez led the Hawks with three goals, while Hanline added a pair of goals and one assist. Bo Huff had two assists.
Kevin Castillo had six saves in goal for Danville.
