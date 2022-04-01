BLOUNTSVILLE — Three players scored multiple goals as the Danville boys soccer team traveled to J.B. Pennington and picked up a 7-1 win in area play on Friday.
Moises Parra, Justin Hanline and JoJo Whisenant each had a pair of goals for the Hawks, while Martin Lopez added one goal and one assist. Parra assisted on two Danville goals, while Whisenant assisted on three.
Kevin Castillo had five saves.
Danville girls 3, J.B. Pennington 1: Layla Sherrill scored three goals to lead Danville.
Maddie Sherill had two assists for Danville, while Mia Brannon added one assist. Elisabeth Hand recorded eight saves in goal.
Tennis
Decatur sweeps Russellville: The Decatur tennis teams swept a match against Russellville on Thursday, with the girls winning 8-1 and the boys winning 6-3.
Abby Glover (6-0, 6-2), Dawson Fite (6-0, 6-1), Emma Tapscott (6-0, 6-0), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-0) and Mary Bibb Pylant (6-0, 6-1) each picked up singles wins for the girls. Pairs of Anna Harbin-Glover (6-4, 6-0), Fite-Tapscott (6-2, 6-2) and Blakely-Pylant (6-3, 6-1) picked up wins in doubles play.
For the boys, Hampton DeMent (6-1, 6-2), Brady Mann (6-0, 6-0), Sawyer Terry (2-6, 7-6, 1-0), Owen Christopher (6-3, 6-3) and Owen Amazan (1-6, 6-1, 1-0) picked up wins in singles play. The duo of DeMent and Mann also picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win in doubles to close out the match.
