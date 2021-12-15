DANVILLE — Kohl Randolph scored a game-high 17 points as Danville picked up a 43-36 win over Tharptown in boys basketball on Tuesday.
Danville trailed 13-7 after one quarter before rallying to tie the game at 22-22 at halftime. Tharptown led by two after three quarters, but the Hawks outscored the Wildcats 15-4 over the final eight minutes to get the win.
Witten Morgan finished with 10 points for Danville, while JoJo Whisenant and Landon Freeman added seven points each.
Elkmont boys 50, Clements 49: Jayce Teeples scored 16 points to lead Elkmont on Tuesday.
Brax Clem added 13 points for the Red Devils, who trailed 26-17 at the half.
Dylan Patrick had a game-high 18 points for Clements. Ian Ezell scored 10.
Cold Springs boys 48, Falkville 37: Avery Miller led Falkville with 14 points and six rebounds on Tuesday.
Brody Peppers had a game-high 16 points for Cold Springs, while John Mark Smith and Seth Williams added 11 points each.
Huntsville boys 66, Hartselle 55: Kiah Key had a game-high 21 points for the Tigers against Class 7A Huntsville on Tuesday.
Ryan Dunn scored 10 for Hartselle (5-7), which trailed 27-23 at halftime.
Caleb Harrison (16), Preston Busbee (15) and Massiah Morris (12) all scored in double figures for Huntsville.
Fairview boys 62, Brewer 49: Hunter Lawrence and Tamerion Watkins each had 12 points for Brewer on Tuesday.
Jeb Bramlett added seven points for the Patriots (1-11), who trailed 28-23 at the half.
Cylas Yarbrough had 16 points for Fairview.
Priceville girls 62, West Point 28: Lawrence Hames had 15 points and five rebounds for Priceville on Tuesday.
Zoey Benson had 10 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 26-12 at the half. Lillyan Bloodworth scored eight points.
Priceville (9-1) plays at Brewer on Thursday.
Elkmont girls 43, Clements 31: Morgan Morris scored a team-high 12 points for Elkmont on Tuesday.
Brianna Newton had seven points for the Red Devils, while Meredith Christ and Thea Hamlin scores six points each.
Jenny Trent had a game-high 16 points for Clements.
R.A. Hubbard girls 62, Oakwood Adventist Academy 11: Katelyn Cooper led Hubbard with 21 points in a big win over Oakwood Adventist on Tuesday.
Honesty Lee (12) and Armani Thomas (10) also scored in double figures for the Chiefs, who led 37-9 at the half.
Huntsville girls 59, Hartselle 57: Masyn Marchbanks led three Hartselle players in double figures with 22 points against Class 7A Huntsville on Tuesday.
Karleigh Shipley had 11 points for the Tigers and Mary Itsede scored 10. Huntsville led 32-22 at halftime.
Jae Smith poured in a game-high 41 points for the Panthers.
Fairview girls 44, Brewer 40: Hope West finished with 24 points and six rebounds in a close loss for Brewer on Tuesday.
Chloe Romine scored six for the Patriots (4-10), who trailed 18-7 at the half.
Sadie Smith led Fairview with 16 points.
Lindsay Lane girls 50, Sheffield 24: Lindsey Murr led Lindsay Lane with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in a win on Monday.
Alice Morrison had eight points for the Lions, and Kaili Sterling scored seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.