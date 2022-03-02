PRICEVILLE — Aubrey Reed had four hits, including a double, and six RBIs as Danville topped Priceville 15-4 in high school softball on Tuesday.
The Hawks outhit the Bulldogs 19-6, with five Danville players recording multiple hits.
Emily Lacy had three hits and four RBIs for Danville, while Isabella Guest added three hits and two RBIs. McKinley McCaghren doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Audrey Marshall had three hits.
McCaghren pitched all seven innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Bentley Black had two doubles and two RBIs for Priceville. Allie Denson and Kirsten Segars had one hit and one RBI each.
Decatur 21, East Lawrence 11: Makenly Cowley had four hits, including a triple, and five RBIs to lead Decatur to a big win on Tuesday.
Celia Gilchrist had four hits and four RBIs, while Caroline Coulter added five hits, one a triple, and two RBIs. AB Matthews, Madison Murphy and Virginia Pylant had two hits and two RBIs each.
Coulter pitched three innings for the win, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Murphy allowed one earned run on one hit over the final three innings with nine strikeouts.
Austin 7, Cullman 2: Claire Wright tripled twice and drove in a run for Austin on Tuesday.
Kenley Hilleary drove in two runs for the Black Bears, while Katie Bracken added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Katie Davis had two hits.
Bracken pitched three shutout innings for the win, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.
Hartselle 3, Lawrence County 0: Blayne Godfrey pitched a one-hit shutout and Larissa Preuitt hit a leadoff home run as Hartselle remained unbeaten with a win on Tuesday.
Godfrey allowed one single, issued one walk and struck out 12 over seven innings for the Tigers. Karsi Lentz had one hit and one RBI and Brityan Godfrey had a double.
Falkville 10, Hanceville 0: Brooklyn Owens and Hope McClanahan combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for Falkville on Tuesday.
Owens allowed two hits over three innings of work with seven strikeouts, while McClanahan tossed three hitless innings with two strikeouts.
Addy Walker homered, tripled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the Falkville offense. Owens and Abby Tomlin had two hits and two RBIs each, while Elli Lorance and Jade Milam added two hits and one RBI each.
West Morgan 10, Winston County 0: Abby Lindsey turned in a dominating performance for West Morgan on Tuesday, allowing just one hit over six innings while striking out 17 to pick up a win.
Cailey Barbee had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs to lead West Morgan.
Jonie Weems had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI for the Rebels, while Jada Gray added a pair of doubles and one RBI. Lindsey and Kylei Russell had two singles and one RBI each.
Hatton 7, Russellville 0: Chloe Gargis homered, doubled and drove in four runs to help lead Hatton past Class 5A Russellville on Tuesday.
Kailyn Quails had three hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Maddie Heflin added two hits and one RBI.
Ashlyn Potter and Briana Oliver combined to pitch a three-hit shutout, with Potter allowing two hits over five innings for the win. She had two strikeouts.
Decatur Heritage 11, Lee-Huntsville 7: Aliyuh Jones had one hit and four RBIs to lead Decatur Heritage past Class 6A Lee-Huntsville on Tuesday.
Jones also pitched four innings of relief for the win, allowing four runs with five strikeouts.
Brooklyn Palmer had three hits and one RBI for the Eagles, while Lenox Scott added two hits and two RBIs.
Hartselle 21, Sparkman 6: Hartselle’s offensive firepower was on full display Monday, as the Tigers pounded out 14 hits, including five home runs, in rolling past Class 7A Sparkman.
Brityan Godfrey homered twice and drove in three runs for the Tigers, while Kaelyn Jones homered, singled and drove in four runs. Lentz had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs and Brooklyn Stiles had a home run, one single and two RBIs.
Katie Gillott had two hits and three RBIs and Emily Hall drove in a pair of runs.
Lentz picked up the win for Hartselle, allowing two unearned runs over three innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Baseball
Falkville 13, Brewer 4: Andrew Jones tripled, singled and drove in four runs for Falkville on Tuesday.
Dawson Fowler had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Colton Hooper and Sawyer Reynolds added two hits and one RBI each.
Jones pitched three innings of relief to pick up the win, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts.
Brayden Murphy, Justin Brooks and Danny Burney had one hit and one RBI each for Brewer.
Athens 14, Westminster Christian 6: Riley Miller came up a triple short of the cycle for Athens on Tuesday, driving in four runs in a big win.
Sam Sandy had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs for the Golden Eagles and Preston Haney had two hits and two RBIs.
Tucker Stockman pitched three innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts.
Decatur Heritage 18, Faith Christian 4: Nash Rippen homered, singled and drove in three runs as Decatur Heritage picked up a big win on Tuesday.
Charlie Moores had three hits, including a double, and six RBIs for the Eagles and Tyler Founds had two hits and two RBIs.
Founds pitched three hitless innings for the win, striking out eight while walking three. Moores allowed four runs on two hits over the final two innings.
Elkmont 8, Rogers 5: Ryan Boyd had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Elkmont on Monday.
Shane Boger drove in a run for the Red Devils, while Mykell Murrah and Bryson Miller added one hit each.
Ty Roberts pitched three innings for the win, allowing five unearned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts.
Tennis
Decatur Heritage sweeps Pleasant Valley: The Decatur Heritage boys and girls teams each picked up a 9-0 win Tuesday at Point Mallard.
Kinley Terry, Sasha Suggs, Isabella Hodge, Murphy Founds, Leland Barnett and Avery Byars each picked up singles wins for the girls, while pairs of Terry-Suggs, Hodge-Founds and Barnett-Byars picked up wins in doubles play.
Michael Vandiver, Willis Orr, Connor Francis, Owen Thompson, Jackson McDaniel and Han Bocek each picked up singles wins for the boys. Pairs of Vandiver-Orr, Francis-Thompson and McDaniel-Bocek each picked up wins in doubles.
The boys and girls teams will both continue play on Friday and Saturday at the Hillcrest High Tournament in Tuscaloosa.
Decatur tops Cullman: The Decatur girls (9-0) and boys (7-2) each picked up a win over Cullman on Tuesday.
Anna Harbin (6-1, 6-1), Abby Glover (6-2, 6-0), Dawson Fite (6-0, 6-0), Emma Tapscott (6-0, 6-0), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-1) and Mattie Fite (6-0, 6-0) each picked up singles wins for the girls. Doubles pairs of Harbin-Glover (6-1, 6-2), Dawson Fite-Tapscott (6-0, 6-0) and Blakely-Mary Bibb Pylant (6-3, 6-1) picked up wins to secure the sweep.
Hampton DeMent (6-0, 6-0), Brady Mann (6-0, 6-1), Sawyer Terry (7-5, 6-2), Owen Christopher (6-3, 6-1) and Owen Amazan (6-3, 6-2) picked up singles wins for the boys. Hampton DeMent-Mann (6-1, 6-0) and Amazan-Banks DeMent (6-4, 6-3) closed out the day with wins in doubles play.
Soccer
Decatur girls 10, Athens 1: Leah South scored five goals as Decatur rolled past Athens on Tuesday.
Bonnie Frost added three goals for the Red Raiders, while Ella Tourney and Yoshari Chavez added one goal each. Kacey Powell was solid in goal for Decatur.
Decatur opens area play on Thursday at Hartselle.
Russellville girls 4, West Morgan 1: Russellville scored three times in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and pick up a Class 4A-5A Area 14 win on Tuesday.
Brandy Hernandez scored once for West Morgan. Diana Romero recorded 16 saves.
West Morgan (3-1, 2-1) plays at Austin on Thursday.
