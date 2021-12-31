TRINITY — Kohl Randolph poured in a game-high 26 points as Danville picked up a 68-54 win over Elkmont on Thursday at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament.
Tournament play resumed Thursday after Wednesday’s scheduled games were canceled due to inclement weather in the area.
Randolph was dominant for the Hawks, scoring at all levels while finishing with eight rebounds, five steals and a pair of assists.
The game was tight early, with Danville leading 17-15 after one quarter and 34-33 at halftime. The Hawks outscored Elkmont 21-13 in the third quarter to take control.
Carter Holladay had 17 points for Danville and Witten Morgan had six points and seven assists.
Mykell Murrah and Brandon Clem each had nine points for Elkmont, while Ryan Boyd and Jayce Teeples added seven points each.
--
West Morgan boys 75, Lawrence County 51: Carson Muse and Dyllan Ward combined to score 50 points as the Rebels picked up a big win Thursday.
Muse finished with a game-high 29 for West Morgan, while Ward added 21. West Morgan controlled the game from the tip, leading 22-8 after one quarter and 39-22 at the half.
Braylon Dame had a team-high 13 points for Lawrence County. Connor Southern scored nine.
--
Falkville girls 40, West Morgan 31: Abbey Grace Tomlin had 11 points, four rebounds and four steals to lead Falkville past host West Morgan on Thursday.
Ella Wallace had 11 points for the Blue Devils (8-9) and Elli Lorance finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Brenna Howard had eight points for West Morgan and Karly Terry scored seven.
--
Metro Tournament at Homewood
--
Hartselle boys 69, Minor 56: Four Hartselle players scored in double figures as the Tigers picked up a tournament win Thursday.
Kiah Key led the way for Hartselle with 15 points, while Luke Ward added 12. Thomas Itsede and Kohl Key had 11 points each.
Hartselle led 40-23 at the half.
Amore Bowen (12), DJ Parks (11) and Nino Streeter (10) all scored in double figures for Minor.
--
Oneonta Classic
--
Thompson boys 52, Decatur 50 (OT): Ellis Dickman led Decatur with 19 points in a close overtime loss to Class 7A Thompson on Thursday.
The game was tied 42-42 at the end of regulation after Decatur rallied from a 23-15 halftime deficit to force overtime.
Isaiah Slaughter scored nine for Decatur and Stephen Mayfield and Jayden Brown added six points each.
Wesley Roberson and Jase Gonzalez each had 14 points for Thompson.
--
Randolph Holiday Classic
--
Decatur Heritage boys 45, Randolph 32: Brayden Kyle and Alex Malone each scored 11 points as Decatur Heritage wrapped up the Randolph Holiday Classic with a win over the host Raiders on Thursday.
Kyle added 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Eagles (7-4), while Jordan Davis finished with 10 points.
Theo Reischauer (14) and Sam Servick (10) each scored in double figures for Randolph.
Decatur Heritage hosts Madison County on Tuesday.
--
East Limestone girls 63, North Sand Mountain 41: Taylor Farrar finished with 19 points and five steals as East Limestone secured a third-place finish in the Randolph Holiday Classic on Thursday.
Riley Carwile had 15 points, five steals and five rebounds for the Indians, while Tyjah Duncan added 11 points and five steals. Molly Thompson had 10 points and eight rebounds.
--
Cullman girls 58, East Limestone 38: Farrar scored 11 points as the Indians fell to Cullman in the tournament semifinals, falling into the consolation round.
Thompson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
--
Randolph boys 53, Clements 46: Brady Moore led three Clements players in double figures with 13 points on Wednesday.
Dylan Patrick added 12 points for the Colts, who couldn’t overcome struggles at the free throw line to close the gap. Jame Putman scored 11 points.
Reischauer had a game-high 18 points for Randolph.
