DANVILLE — Adily Alberti had 11 points and four steals as the Danville girls opened the 2023 Morgan County Tournament with a 37-30 win over Brewer on Tuesday.
With the win, Danville advances to face top-seeded Priceville in the semifinal round on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Falkville and West Morgan will play in the second semifinal on Friday, with the championship game scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
The game was close early, with Brewer leading 11-10 after one quarter and 20-18 at halftime. Danville seized control in the third quarter, however, outscoring the Patriots 13-0 to take a 31-20 lead into the final period.
Alyssa Brooks finished with seven points and six rebounds for Danville. Jacey Atkinson and Madisyn Freeman had seven points each for Brewer (4-14).
---
Brewer boys 60, Falkville 32: Austyn Holmes scored a game-high 14 points as Brewer defeated Falkville in the opening round of the Morgan County Tournament on Tuesday.
Brewer (8-11) advances to face top-seeded West Morgan on Friday. The winner will meet the winner of Priceville-Danville in Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m.
Mac Shadden and Jackson Dunn each added 12 points for the Patriots, who pulled away in the second half after leading 29-20 at halftime.
Dawson Fowler led Falkville with 10 points.
---
Elkmont girls 65, Tanner 22: Thea Hamlin led four Elkmont players in double figures with a game-high 16 points as the Red Devils opened the Limestone County Tournament with a big win on Tuesday.
Elkmont advances to face second-seeded Clements in the semifinals on Friday. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
Tylee Thomas had 14 points for Elkmont, which led 45-15 at the half. Lily Lowery (12) and Abbie Broadway (11) also scored in double figures for the Red Devils.
Paige Castrejon led Tanner with 10 points.
---
Tanner boys 76, Ardmore 34: Skylar Townsend poured in a game-high 24 points to lead Tanner in the Limestone County Tournament on Tuesday.
Tanner will face West Limestone in semifinal play on Friday, with the winner meeting the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between East Limestone and Elkmont for the championship on Saturday.
Kaeson Caldarone had 17 points for the Rattlers, who led 47-25 at halftime. Keonta Love scored 11.
Jaret Douthit, Andrew Eckstein and Dylan Rich had six points each for Ardmore.
---
Decatur Heritage girls 42, Holly Pond 27: Genie McGhee finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and five assists to lead Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Katelyn Cooper had 10 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who led 27-12 at the half. Alex Jackson added nine points and five assists.
