ALBERTVILLE — Kobe Johnson poured in a game-high 22 points as Decatur picked up a 61-57 win over defending Class 1A champion Decatur Heritage on Tuesday at the Albertville Invitational.
Decatur jumped out to an 18-13 lead after one quarter but trailed 27-26 at the half. The Eagles extended the lead to 43-38 after three quarters but Decatur was able to rally in the fourth to secure the victory.
Smith Coon added 12 points for Decatur.
GianCarlo Valdez and Jordan Burks each scored 15 points for Decatur Heritage. Clay Smith had 11 points and Brayden Kyle had six points and six rebounds.
Decatur continues tournament play today at 5:30 p.m. against Madison Academy. Decatur Heritage (1-1) plays Albertville at 7 p.m.
--
Rebel Classic at Vestavia Hills
Hartselle boys 68, Opelika 61: Brody Peebles and the Hartselle Tigers rebounded quickly from Monday’s opening-round loss at the Rebel Classic at Vestavia Hills, outscoring Opelika 18-9 in the first quarter en route to a win in the tournament’s consolation bracket Tuesday.
Peebles scored 11 points in the opening quarter, two more than Opelika’s entire team. The Tigers extended the halftime lead to 36-26 and carried a 55-49 lead into the final quarter.
Peebles finished with a game-high 30 points, while Tad Sivley added 15 points. Luke Ward scored eight and Trent Ward had seven.
Brandon Howard (15), Ja Carr (11) and Isaiah Knight (10) all scored in double figures for Opelika.
--
Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Bash at Wallace State
Decatur Heritage girls 56, Belgreen 46: Katie Jones was dominant, finishing with 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, as Decatur Heritage picked up a win in Hanceville.
Lauren Miller had seven points and five rebounds for the Eagles, while Kennedy Kyle added six points.
Ansley Tate and Gracie Dempsey each had 11 points for Belgreen.
Decatur Heritage (3-2) continues tournament play today against Lauderdale County.
--
Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament at Priceville
Danville boys 61, Vinemont 51: Wren Cole scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Danville.
KJ Melson had 21 points for the Hawks, who led 27-10 at halftime.
Brewer boys 51, Randolph 36: Connor Hall and Casey Lamons each scored in double figures for Brewer.
Hall had a game-high 21 points for the Patriots, while Lamons added 11.
Brewer led 27-15 at the half.
Sam Servick led Randolph with nine points.
Priceville boys 53, Randolph 31: Chris Thomas and Seth Hood combined for 30 points as Priceville picked up a win Monday.
Thomas finished with a game-high 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Hood added 13 points. Elijah Hopkins scored seven.
--
Encore Thanksgiving Classic at Hartselle
West Limestone girls 46, Decatur 37: Cassidy Winter scored a game-high 21 points for West Limestone.
Carlie Belle Winter added 15 points for the Wildcats, who led 21-20 at halftime.
Dailee Chatman had 10 points for Decatur.
Hartselle girls 40, Sparkman 28: Masyn Marchbanks led Hartselle with 15 points.
Kaitlyn Hogan scored eight points for the Tigers, while Hailey Holshouser and Lilyanna Cartee added seven points each.
Kennedy Langham scored eight points for Sparkman.
--
Regular season
Brooks girls 49, West Morgan 40: Brylynn Bolan had 14 points as West Morgan dropped a game to Brooks on Tuesday.
Brenna Howard added 12 points for the Rebels.
Elkmont boys 50, Clements 36: Elkmont used a balanced offensive attack in picking up a win on Monday.
Christian Smith led Elkmont with 10 points, while Layton Smith, Preston Robinson and Brett Parker added nine points each.
Elkmont led 15-4 after one quarter and 24-14 at the half.
