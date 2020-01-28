Decatur earned its fourth win a row by beating Brewer 71-48 at home Monday night. The Red Raiders honored its seniors for their final home game, and all three scored in double figures.
Smith Coon scored a game-high 17 points. Mitchell Terry added 14 points, and Adam Burroughs had 10 points.
Decatur saw two other players score in double figures. Junior Shawn Hullett added 12 points, and sophomore Chandler Brown scored 11 points.
Decatur led 34-32 at halftime, then took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. Senior Kris Bramlett led Brewer (9-16) with 14 points.
Decatur’s win streak started with a 16-point win over Athens. Decatur also beat Randolph and Cullman, which gave it an area win this season.
Before winning four in a row, Decatur had lost five games in a row. The Red Raiders are now 10-16 with one regular season game left against Hazel Green tonight. Brewer plays at Fairview tonight.
--
Priceville boys 57, West Morgan 55: Senior Seth Hood led Priceville with 19 points. Sophomore Elijiah Hopkins added 10 points.
The win was just the fifth of the season for Priceville. It is now 5-17 with a game against Lawrence County coming up tonight.
Senior Ashton Owens scored 19 points for West Morgan. Senior Jakobe Fletcher added 18 points. Freshman Carson Muse had 10 points.
West Morgan (13-11) faces Hatton Thursday for its next game.
--
Danville boys 58, Westminster Christian 42: Danville led 22-18 after halftime and 47-38 after three quarters.
Junior Dylan Parker led Danville with 12 points. Senior Wren Cole had 10 points, and junior KJ Melson scored 10 points.
Danville (15-7) plays at Elkmont tonight for its next game.
--
Tanner boys 53, Elkmont 50: Seniors JJ Jones and Malik Atkins combined for 39 points for Tanner (16-5). Jones scored 23 points, and Atkins had 16 points.
Tanner led 30-20 before Elkmont closed the gap in the third. The Red Devils only trailed by three after the third, but Tanner held on.
Junior Layton Smith had 16 points for the Red Devils (11-16). Tanner plays West Limestone tonight for its next game.
--
Lindsay Lane boys 91, Lexington 74: Senior Tommy Murr scored 59 points to lead the Lions (18-10). Murr made 16 of his 17 free throw attempts. He also made five 3-pointers.
Lindsay Lane led 46-36 thanks to a 27-point second quarter. It then led 64-54 after three quarters.
Lindsay Lane will now host the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament. The Lions face Colbert Heights in their final regular season game tonight.
--
Priceville girls 76, West Morgan 40: Priceville (16-9) led 50-21 at halftime thanks to a 26-point first quarter and a 24-point second quarter. It then led 57-31 after three quarters.
Junior Jenna Walker scored a game-high 28 points for Priceville. Freshman Zoey Benson added 18 points. Priceville had 12 steals as a team.
Sophomore Jada Gray had 13 points for the Rebels. West Morgan (6-16) faces Hatton Thursday for its next game. Priceville (16-9) will play Lawrence County tonight.
--
Brewer girls 50, Decatur 34: The game was tied at 17 at halftime, but Brewer (17-9) outscored Decatur 33-17 in the second half.
Senior Evaiah Burrows scored 17 points to lead Brewer. Senior Jacie Andrews and freshman Hope West each had 11 points. Sophomore Whitley Chapman led Decatur (1-24) with 15 points.
Decatur girls will face East Limestone Friday for its next game.
