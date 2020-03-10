Decatur baseball came up short on the road against Hazel Green, losing 6-3 to the Trojans.
Decatur held a 3-1 lead after one. Hazel Green the scored a combined five runs in the fifth and sixth to win.
It was a still a big day offensively for Harrison Marks. Marks had two hits in his two at-bats. He hit a three-run home run in the top of the first that produced Decatur’s only runs. Lawson Russell also had a hit.
William Penley pitched 4.1 innings for Decatur, giving up five hits while striking out two batters. Turner Stepp pitched 1.2 innings in relief and gave up two hits. He had one strikeout.
• Russellville 6, Austin 2: Austin’s two runs came on errors by Russellville. Brayden Hamilton and Jackson Breedlove scored.
Parker Nichols and Matthew Curtis had Austin’s two hits.
• Decatur Heritage 15, Brewer 5: Carter Sample had three hits and drove in four runs for the Eagles, including a three-run home run.
Maddox Terry had two hits and two RBIs. Stratton Orr drove in a run and had two hits. Mason Lentz had three hits.
Eli Matkin and Justin Brooks led Brewer with a hit and an RBI each.
• Priceville 8, New Hope 0: Dylan Johnson and Drew Gates combined for the shutout on the mound. Johnson struck out nine and only allowed one hit in six innings. Gates allowed one hit in one inning.
Johnson also had a big day offensively, racking up two hits and three RBIs. Mason Mann drove in two runs. JJ Valejo had two hits.
• Falkville 11-20, Saint Bernard 1-0: Caden Burnett and Braden Burnett led the Blues Devils to the 1-run win. Caden Burnett drove in three runs on two hits. Braden Burnett added two hits and two RBIs. Caden Burnett also tallied 11 strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Game 2 lasted just three innings. Wyatt King had three hits and two RBIs. Wyatt Tomlin added two hits and two RBIs.
• James Clemens 6, Athens 5: Tucker Stockman had a three-run home run to lead Athens. Josh Simmons added a hit and an RBI.
Tucker Reed, Dylan Johnston and Parker Willoughby had hits for Athens.
• East Limestone 3, Elkmont 1: Randael Kelley drove in two of East Limestone’s three runs. He had two hits. Ben Petty posted a hit and an RBI.
Jacob Burgess got the win. He tallied nine strikeouts and pitched seven innings.
• West Limestone 12, Lexington 7: Dylan Simmons tallied four RBIs and two hits while Brody White added three hits and three RBIs for West Limestone.
Thorne Slaton posted three hits. Cooper Phillips and Colin Patterson each had a hit and two RBIs.
Clayton Pugh was the winning pitcher.
• Lauderdale County 11, East Lawrence 0: Hunter Letson was responsible for East Lawrence’s lone hit. That came on his only at-bat and was a double. Zach Lemay stole two bases.
--
Softball
• Decatur 10, Brewer 9: Olivia Wilborn hit a walk-off single that scored Olivia Miller. Wilborn finished with hits and two RBIs.
Aaliyah Hullett and Madison Murphy had two hits and three RBIs each for Decatur.
Kim Hills led Brewer with two hits and five RBIs. Hannah Buchanan had three hits.
• Decatur Heritage 9, Lindsay Lane 5: Emily Hubbard had two hits and two RBIs to lead Decatur Heritage. Summer Sims drove in two runs.
Brantleigh Williams and Brooklyn Palmer each tallied two hits and an RBI. Palmer was also the winning pitcher.
• Hatton 16, Addison 2: Ashley Berryman earned the win on the mound by pitching two innings and tallying six strikeouts. She also had a home run and two RBIs at the plate.
Ashley Potter racked up three hits and two RBIs. Brian Quails and Dagen Brown added a hit and two RBIs each.
• Falkville 13, Priceville 1: Kameryn Scales drove in three runs and had two hits to lead Falkville. Brooklyn Melson added two hits and two RBIs. Maddie Holmes racked up three hits in four at-bats.
Kylie Hendrix had a hit and an RBI for Priceville. Abigail Garrison had two hits.
• Lawrence County 6, West Point 0: Pattie Anne Smith pitched a complete-game shutout. She only allowed two hits and had eight strikeouts.
Offensively, Madelyn Ray led the Red Devils with a hit and two RBIs. Hayley Clemons drove in a run and had two hits.
• East Limestone 6, West Morgan 5: Rylie Grisham led the way with one hit and two RBIs for the Indians. Olivia Crouch was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings. She struck out five.
Abby Lindsay and Kylei Russell had two hits each for West Morgan. Lindsay also drove in a runner.
• Lauderdale County 10, Clements 4: Anslee Gordon led Clements with two hits. She also drove in a run.
A seven-run third inning was ultimately the difference for Lauderdale County, which had 11 hits as a team.
--
Tennis
Decatur Heritage girls 7, Priceville 2: Singles for Decatur Heritage wins came from No. 1 Lucy Orr, No. 2 Florence Bowman, No. 3 Malana Power, No. 5 Isha Potharaju and No. 6 Sasha Suggs.
The pairs of No. 1 Orr-Power and No. 2 Bowman-Terry earned doubles wins for the Eagles, who are now 3-1 on the season.
--
Soccer
• Danville girls 5, Brindlee Mountain 0: Angel Boston picked up two goals for the Hawks.
Kelsey Netherton, Anna Phillpott and Bayleigh Boston all had goals for Danville.
--
Other scores
• West Limestone girls soccer lost to Buckhorn 7-1. Katherine Medrano scored the lone goal.
