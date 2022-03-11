Malea Cook singled home Virginia Pylant in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a dramatic rally and propel the Decatur Red Raiders to a 5-4 win over East Lawrence in high school softball on Thursday.
Trailing 4-2 heading into its final at-bat, Decatur got a double from Ashley Thomas to start the seventh inning. Thomas advanced to third on a single by Caroline Coulter and later scored when Celia Gilchrist hit into a fielder’s choice.
Pylant singled home Coulter to tie the game at 4-4 and came around to score on Cook’s single after East Lawrence intentionally walked Lexi Ticknell.
Ticknell finished with two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Pylant added three hits and one RBI. Cook had two hits.
Madison Murphy pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on eight hits with 15 strikeouts.
Camryn Langley and Brooklyn Letson each had two hits and one RBI for East Lawrence. Tori Spears doubled and drove in one run.
--
Austin 17, James Clemens 0: Katie Bracken homered, singled and drove in three runs in a big win for Austin on Thursday.
Kenley Hilleary had two hits and three RBIs for the Black Bears, while Kinsley Higdon added two hits and two RBIs. Claire Wright had three hits and one RBI and Kyra Taylor had two hits and one RBI.
Hilleary and Sydra Pendleton combined to strike out six hitters over three innings for the shutout.
--
Athens 12, Hazel Green 6: Haley Waggoner homered, singled and drove in three runs for Athens on Thursday.
Morgan Stiles had two hits and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Molly Gilbert added one hit and one RBI. Emily Simon had two hits, including a double and Carly Ennis drove in one run.
Emily Simon pitched three innings for the win, surrendering five runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
--
Elkmont 12, Clements 2: Brylee Boger had three hits and two RBIs as Elkmont rolled past Clements on Thursday.
Lily Lowery, Tylee Thomas and Alyssa Harwell had two hits and two RBIs each for the Red Devils, while Abbie Broadway added one hit and one RBI. Rayne Rozell had two hits.
Broadway pitched seven innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
--
Hatton 10, Lexington 3: Maddie Heflin doubled and drove in three runs for Hatton on Thursday.
Ashlyn Potter had a hit and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Katie Dawson added two hits. Bradyn Mitchell and Chloe Gargis had one hit and one RBI each.
Brianna Oliver surrendered two runs on six hits over 2 2/3 innings for the win, striking out one.
--
Decatur Heritage 18, Vinemont 1: Sarah Burchell had three hits and four RBIs to lead Decatur Heritage on Thursday.
Brooklyn Palmer had a pair of hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Brantleigh Williams and three hits and two RBIs.
Marissa Adams allowed a run on two hits over two innings for the win, striking out four.
--
Falkville 6, Fairview 1: Ellie Lorance had three hits, including a double, and an RBI to lead Falkville on Thursday.
Brooklyn Owens had two hits, one a double, and one RBI for the Blue Devils and Ellie Cate Hill, Hannah Tillman and Maddie Stewart had one hit and one RBI each.
Hope McClanahan allowed one run on five hits over seven innings to earn the win. She struck out six and walked one.
--
Athens Bible School 14, Lindsay Lane 7: Claire Holt led Athens Bible with four hits and three RBIs on Thursday.
Kara Thomas had three hits and three RBIs for the Trojans, while Cana Vining added three hits, including a pair of doubles, and one RBI. Brooke Blakely and Destiny Burns had two RBIs each.
Kinsley McMasters had three hits and drove in two runs for Lindsay Lane. Lydia Carter had three hits and one RBI and Jenna Davis had a pair of hits and one RBI.
--
West Point 6, Lawrence County 5: West Point plated a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to score a walk-off win on Thursday.
McKenzie Hyche had two hits and two RBIs for Lawrence County, while Josie Rae Jones added a hit and two RBIs.
Carlie Wilkins and Sidney Burks each hit two home runs for West Point.
--
Guntersville 4, Brewer 3: Bronwyn Borden was stellar in a tough-luck loss for Brewer on Thursday, striking out 14 while allowing just three earned runs.
Guntersville scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out the victory.
Borden went 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and a pair of walks. Breia Rusk, Brie Voss and Alisha Knighten each had one hit and one RBI for the Patriots.
--
Baseball
--
Decatur Heritage 12, Tanner 0: Decatur Heritage’s Tyler Founds flirted with perfection on Thursday, striking out 10 while allowing just one walk in a no-hitter.
Cole O’Brien had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Decatur Heritage offense, while Mac Hurst and Bryant Sparkman added two RBIs each.
--
Decatur Heritage 18, Tanner 3: Founds had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs as Decatur Heritage rolled in the second game of a doubleheader.
Sparkman had two hits and one RBI, while Paxton Tarver added a double and three RBIs. Nash Rippen doubled and drove in two runs. Luke Frasher was the winning pitcher.
Hayden Brown had one RBI for Tanner.
--
Decatur 11, Clements 1: Bradin Dupper led Decatur with three hits and a pair of RBIs on Thursday.
Trey Ayers had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Thomas Lee had one hit and drove home three runs. Greyson Stricklin finished with two hits and one RBI.
Mac Hillis pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts.
Ian Ezell had a pair of hits for Clements.
--
West Morgan 9, Falkville 3: Skyler Hutto was dominant from the mound on Thursday for West Morgan, striking out 14 while allowing just two runs on three hits over six innings.
Kaden Cook led the Rebels offense with three hits and two RBIs, while Matthew Jones added two hits and one RBI. Connor Dillard drove in two runs.
Sawyer Reynolds had two hits and one RBI for Falkville.
--
Athens Bible School 5, Danville 1: Eli Olree was nearly unhittable for the Trojans on Thursday, striking out 16 over seven innings while allowing just two hits.
“His control is the best and he’s not afraid to throw strikes,” Athens Bible coach Bill Murrell said. “His curve ball has a big break that’s hard for hitters to read.”
Connor Abernathy had a hit and two RBIs for the Trojans and Spencer Blake had two hits and drove in one run.
--
East Lawrence 11, Colbert Heights 9: East Lawrence took a huge early lead and then held off a late Colbert Heights rally to earn a win on Thursday.
The Eagles led 10-2 after four innings before Colbert Heights scored seven runs over the final three innings to make it a tight contest.
Preston Hood doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs for East Lawrence, while Carson Posey and Blake Strickland had one hits and two RBIs each. Lucas Filyaw had two hits and drove in one run.
Lane Smith pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, giving up three earned runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts.
--
Hatton 7, Red Bay 5: Will Steadman had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Hatton on Thursday.
Alex Brackin had one hit and drove in three runs, while Micah Harville added a hit and one RBI.
Steadman pitched three innings of relief to earn the win, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
--
Hatton 6, Red Bay 1: Jace Terry tossed a no-hitter for Hatton in the second game, allowing one unearned run while striking out six over five innings of work. He issued one walk and threw 79 pitches.
Nate Latham had one RBI for the Hornets, while Parker Huff and Steadman had one hit each.
--
Lindsay Lane 13, Lexington 2: Micah Perkins had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs for Lindsay Lane.
Mason Burns had a hit and three RBIs and Alexander Cook drove in two runs on a pair of hits. Sam Hogue had one hit and two RBIs.
Perkins pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with nine strikeouts.
--
Vestavia Hills 6, Austin 1: Hunter Royer had a hit and one RBI for Austin on Thursday.
Cameron Bracken had two hits, including a double, and Bryson Claiborne had one hit.
--
Vinemont 6, Brewer 5: Brewer scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t overcome Vinemont on Thursday.
Justin Brooks had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Patriots and Danny Burney and Zac Parker had a hit and one RBI each. Eli Matkin and Russell Mahan each had two hits.
Preston Williams led Vinemont with two RBIs.
--
Hazel Green 9, West Limestone 5: Braxton Griffin doubled, singled and drove in three runs for West Limestone on Thursday.
Logan Martin had three hits for the Wildcats, while Cooper Phillips and Logan Navas had one hit and one RBI each.
Jabez Sampson had a hit and three RBIs for Hazel Green. Jackson Baeder and Connor Ford had two hits and one RBI each.
--
Muscle Shoals 1, Athens 0: Sam Sandy had a pair of hits for Athens in a close loss on Thursday.
Cooper Cochran was solid from the mound for the Golden Eagles, allowing just one run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings. He had six strikeouts and a pair of walks.
Muscle Shoals’ Ethan Roberts pitched a complete game for the Trojans, allowing five hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts.
--
Haleyville 8, Lawrence County 1: Tripp Engle, Parker Frost and Kobe Strange each had one hit for Lawrence County on Thursday.
Gavin West had a double and four RBIs to lead Haleyville.
--
Arab 10, Priceville 7: Jackson Prickett had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Priceville on Thursday.
JoJo Garrison and Thomas Kerby had a hit and two RBIs each for the Bulldogs and Zack Chaney had one RBI.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur Heritage sweeps Priceville: The Eagles got 9-0 wins from both the boys and girls teams in a match played at Point Mallard on Thursday.
Kinley Terry (9-8), Sasha Suggs (8-3), Isabella Hodge (8-2), Murphy Founds (8-0), Leland Barnett (8-5) and Avery Byars (8-1) each picked up singles wins for the girls. Pairs of Terry-Suggs (8-5), Hodge-Founds (8-4) and Barnett-Caroline Thompson (8-5) picked up wins in doubles play.
Michael Vandiver (8-0), Willis Orr (8-1), Connor Francis (8-1), Owen Thompson (9-7), Thomas Ross (8-0), and Han Bocek (8-0) won singles matches for the boys team. Doubles pairs of Vandiver-Orr (8-0), Francis-Thompson (8-2) and Ross-Bocek also picked up wins.
Decatur Heritage continues play next Friday at Lauderdale County.
