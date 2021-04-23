The Decatur girls tennis team had 33 points after state tournament play Thursday in Mobile.
No. 1 doubles Anna Harbin/Abby Glover, No. 3 doubles Vivi Blakely/Mary Bibb Pylant, No. 2 singles Dawson Fite and No. 3 singles Abby Glover advanced to the semifinals.
The Red Raiders will continue play today.
--
Soccer
--
Brewer boys soccer 4, Haleyville 2: In the first round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs, Parker Carlton scored two goals for Brewer. Noe Perez and Harrison Green each scored one. The Patriots next play at Madison Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
--
Priceville girls 1, West Morgan 1: The Bulldogs advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in program history by winning 5-3 in a shootout in the Class 4A-5A playoffs. Camille Speering scored the goal for Priceville during regular time, assisted by Karli Wade. Anna Katherine Hopkins, Anna Swindell, Katrina Rotermund and Camille Speering each made penalty kicks. Breana Dugger had a pivotal save in the shootout to help secure the win.
--
Fort Payne girls 3, Athens 0: The Golden Eagles fell in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
--
Softball
--
Athens 9, Austin 5: Emily Simon struck out 12 batters in picking up the win. Molly Gilbert had a home run, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored for Athens.
Lawren Hayes finished with a triple, a single, a run scored and two steals for the Black Bears.
--
Hartselle 5, Huntsville 2: Karsi Lentz had a home run and three RBIs for Hartselle. Lentz also picked up the win in three innings of relief. Starting pitcher Jenna Smith had nine strikeouts in four innings.
--
Decatur Heritage 10, Lee-Huntsville 0: Emily Hubbard and Sarah Burchell each drove in three runs for the Eagles. Aliyuh Jones was the winning pitcher.
--
West Morgan 6, Hatton 3: Mallory Lane had a home run and two RBIs for Hatton (24-18). Kaylin Quails was 2 for 3 with with a double.
Hornets will play in the Hoover tournament starting Friday.
--
East Lawrence 7-15, Tanner 3-3: Emma Coan went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for East Lawrence in the first game of a doubleheader. Camryn Langley had two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
In the second game, Makayla Austin led East Lawrence with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs.
--
Danville 9, Priceville 1: Blayne Godfrey pitched a complete game for the win with 12 strikeouts.
Hannah Smyth had three hits for Priceville.
--
Falkville 12, Cold Springs 1: Sydnee Fitzgerald led the Blue Devils with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Fitzgerald also pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, three walks and six hits allowed in six innings.
Grissom 11, Elkmont 4: Abbie Broadway and Alyssa Harwell each had a homer for Elkmont.
--
Baseball
--
Clements 16, Tanner 4: Dawson Downs led the Colts with a home run, a double and five RBIs.
Ashton Reid finished with two doubles and an RBI for Tanner.
--
Florence 17-6, Austin 0-3: In the first game of a doubleheader, Riley Parker had a double for Austin.
In Game 2, Ethan Wynn finished with two hits, a run scored and a stolen base for the Black Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.