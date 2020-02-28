The Decatur girls soccer team came up short at home Thursday against Grissom, losing 7-2 to the Tigers.
Decatur fell behind 3-1 in the first half. Grissom then outscored Decatur 4-1 in the second half to earn the win.
Leah South and Amaya Powell scored for Decatur. Bonnie Frost, who is a key returning starter in the midfield for Decatur, assisted on both goals for Decatur.
Decatur is now 3-3-2. It will face Thompson at home Saturday for its next match.
--
West Limestone boys 2, East Limestone 1: Ernesto Delgado and Joseph Delgado both scored goals to give the Rebels the win.
David Romano had four saves. The Rebels now play Danville today for their next game.
--
East Limestone girls 5, West Morgan 1: East Limestone led 2-1 at halftime then scored three goals in the second half to seal the win.
Brandy Hernandez had one assist. Yarahy Marcelino scored West Morgan’s lone goal. Sydney Charest had seven saves.
West Morgan falls to 2-2.
--
Priceville girls 6, Madison County 2: Karli Wade and Olivia Duran both scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs to a win. Anna Swindell and Anna Katherine Hopkins each had a goal.
Wade and Duran both had an assist as well. Katrina Rotermund added an assist. Breana Dugger recorded eight saves in goal.
The Priceville boys lost to Madison County 4-1. Migel Gonzalez scored the lone goal.
--
Baseball
--
Austin 11, East Limestone 2: Dakota Peebles had a big day at the plate, posting three hits, four RBIs while also scoring three runs for the Black Bears. John Allen Blaxton nearly matched him with two hits and three RBIs.
Alex Morgan had three hits for Austin, which scored multiple runs in four of the seven innings. Austin led 7-0 before the Indians scored their first run in the fourth. Randael Kelly had three hits for East Limestone.
--
Athens 12, West Point 2: Athens held an 11-0 lead before West Point scored its first run in the top of the fifth. Athens scored two runs in the first, four runs in the second, five runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth.
Tucker Reed shined with three hits and two RBIs for Athens. Dylan Johnston had a hit and three RBIs.
--
West Morgan 16, East Lawrence 6: It was tied 5-5 after two before West Morgan led 10-5 after four. It then scored a combined six runs in the fifth and sixth to pad its lead.
Glavine Segars had a big day with two hits and three RBIs for the Rebels. Ashton Owens had two hits. Zac Shelton had two hits and two RBIs for East Lawrence.
--
Ardmore 6, Russellville 5: Ardmore scored two runs in the final inning to steal a win. Mason Billions singled to score Hogan Whitt for the game-winning run.
Billions finished with two hits and two RBIs. Nathan Embrey had two RBIs.
Ardmore led 2-0 after two before Russellville tied it. It then led 4-2 before Russellville took a 5-4 lead in the sixth. That set up the finish for Ardmore.
--
Columbia 17, Clements 3: Columbia led 7-0 before Clements score its first run in the fourth. Columbia then piled it on in the seventh by scoring six runs.
Ian Ezell and Brody Dollar had Clements’ two hits. Columbia had 12 hits.
--
Softball
--
Danville 8, Brewer 6: Danville led 5-2 after four and 8-3 after six. Brewer scored three runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Madalyn Holladay and Sydney Smith each had three hits for Danville. Holladay added two RBIs. Dallas Linderman had three RBIs for Brewer.
Danville had 14 hits to Brewer’s nine.
--
Falkville 6, Holly Pond 1: Sydnee Fitzgerald threw a no-hitter in four innings. She struck out eight batters.
She also did damage at the plate, notching two hits and one RBI. Falkville scored four runs in the third after having a 2-0 lead thanks to two runs in the first. The Blue Devils had seven hits.
--
Falkville 9, Cold Springs 3: The Blue Devils scored four runs in both the first and second to make it an 8-1 game after two.
Veal had two hits and one RBI. Haile Carroll batted in two runners on one hit. Elli Lorance posted two hits and an RBI.
--
Hatton 7, East Lawrence 1: Mallory Lane hit a home run for Hatton and also had a double. Ashley Berryman posted four hits with a home run and four RBIs.
Hatton scored two runs in the first, third and fourth. Mallory Lane had two hits and an RBI. The Hornets had nine hits as a team.
--
East Limestone 7, Grissom 6: East Limestone broke a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the sixth with a single by Kaci Sharp that scored Azarriah Malone. Sharp finished with two hits and four RBIs.
East Limestone led 3-1 after one before Grissom made it 3-3 in the fourth. The Indians then scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth before Grissom tied it back up with three runs in the top of the fifth.
--
West Limestone 17, Clements 12: The two teams combined for 25 hits in the shootout. Clements had 13 hits, and West Limestone had 12.
West Limestone led 5-4 after the first. It scored four runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to take control. Sarah Jo Moss had two hits and three RBIs for Clements.
--
Late game from Wednesday
--
Falkville softball 20, Vinemont 7: Falkville scored 11 runs in the third after it was a 5-4 game to take a 16-4 run. The Blue Devils had 16 hits compared to four from Vinemont.
Carroll posted three hits and batted in three runners. Lorance, Makenzie Veal and Fitzgerald all had two hits. Fitzgerald also had five RBIs.
