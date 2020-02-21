The Decatur girls tennis team dropped just one game in a 9-0 sweep of Whitesburg Christian Academy on Wednesday.
Anna Harbin (8-0), Dawson Fite (8-0), Emma Tapscott (8-0), Vivi Blakely (8-0), Abby Glover (8-0) and Sophie Thorn (8-0) each swept singles matches.
The doubles pairs of Harbin-Mary Bibb Pylant (8-1), Fite-Tapscott (8-0) and Glover-Blakely (8-0) also picked up wins.
The Red Raiders also won the Muscle Shoals Invitational last week, sweeping singles matches in the process.
Decatur boys 5, Whitesburg Christian 4: Hampton DeMent (8-1), Brady Mann (8-1) and Hudson Hatfield (8-1) picked up singles wins for Decatur.
DeMent-Mann (8-1) and Hatfield-Jack Smith (8-3) secured the victory with doubles wins.
Soccer
Grissom boys 3, Decatur 0: The Red Raiders dropped to 2-2 on the season with a loss to perennial power Grissom on Tuesday.
Decatur plays at Sparkman on Monday.
Calhoun baseball
The Warhawks split a doubleheader with Volunteer State Community College on Monday, winning game one 6-5 before dropping the finale 4-2.
Skylar Holland homered to lead Calhoun in Game 1. Collin Partain, an Austin graduate, allowed three hits in a complete-game effort in the second game.
Calhoun plays Kaskaskia and Northeast Mississippi today at Northeast Mississippi.
