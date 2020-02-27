The Red Raiders traveled to Florence on Tuesday and brought home a 7-2 victory.
Getting wins in singles were No. 2 Dawson Fite (6-2, 7-5), No. 3 Emma Tapscott (3-6, 7-6, 1-0), No. 4 Vivi Blakely (6-3, 7-6), No. 5 Abby Glover (6-2, 6-1) and No. 6 Sophie Thorn (6-2, 6-4).
Decatur wins in doubles came from No. 2 Fite/Tapscott (7-6, 6-1) and No. 3 Blakely/Glover (4-6, 6-1, 1-0).
Decatur boys and girls travel to Mae Jemison for a match today.
Baseball
Huntsville 6, Athens 4: Tucker Stockman and Tucker Reed each had two hits for Athens on Tuesday. Stockman tripled and drove in two runs. Six Athens pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in seven innings.
Soccer
Decatur girls 2, Albertville 2: Leah South and Bonnie Frost each scored goals for the Red Raiders in Tuesday’s match. Decatur hosts Grissom tonight at 7 p.m. at Ogle Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.