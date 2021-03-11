The Decatur girls tennis team beat Jasper, 8-1, at Point Mallard on Tuesday to stay undefeated this season.
Taking wins in singles were No. 1 Anna Harbin (6-4, 6-0), No. 2 Dawson Fite (6-0, 6-3), No. 3 Abby Glover (6-3, 6-3), No. 4 Emma Tapscott (6-3, 6-0) and No. 5 Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-1).
Wins in doubles went to Fite/Tapscott (6-1, 6-3) and Blakely/Mary Bibb Pylant (6-0, 6-1).
Jasper boys beat Decatur 7-2. Wins for Decatur came from No. 1 Brady Mann (6-3, 6-4) and at No. 1 doubles for Mann and Hudson Hatfield (6-3, 7-5).
The Decatur Invitational was held last Saturday at Point Mallard with the girls taking second and the boys third.
Taking championships for the Decatur girls were Fite at No. 2, Glover at No. 3, Blakely at No. 5 and Fite/Tapscott at No. 2 doubles.
Decatur hosts Cullman today at 4 p.m. at Point Mallard.
---
Baseball
Danville 18, Hatton 8: The Hawks had 16 hits in the win Tuesday with doubles from Carter Holladay, Austin Johnson and Dylan Parker. Landon Garner and Parker both had three RBIs. Dylan McCleskey was the winning pitcher.
Hatton’s Alex Brackin went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Parker Huff had a double and two RBIs.
--
James Clemens 8, Athens 3: The Golden Eagles were limited to four hits Tuesday, including a double by Cooper Cochran. Athens pitchers Tucker Stockman, Logan Mooney, Cam Anderson and Cochran combined for 11 strikeouts in seven innings while giving up four earned runs.
---
Softball
Muscle Shoals 7, Decatur 4: Aaliyah Hullett homered and drove in two runs. Carley Lovett had two hits. Decatur pitcher Madison Murphy struck out 13 in seven innings while allowing three earned runs.
---
Soccer
Danville boys 2, Saint Bernard 1: The undefeated Hawks picked up an area win behind two goals from Justin Hanline and six saves by keeper Jojo Whisenant.
