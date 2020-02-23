Decatur High won the girls tennis championship at the Decatur High Invitational at Point Mallard on Saturday. The boys team placed second behind Florence.
Singles tournament wins for the girls came from No. 3 Emma Tapscott, No. 4 Vivi Blakely and No. 5 Abby Glover. Doubles tournament wins came from No. 2 Dawson Fite/Tapscott and No. 3 Blakely/Glover. Hoover finished as runner-up in the girls tournament.
Decatur had two singles tournament wins and one doubles tournament win for the boys. No. 1 Hampton DeMent won his singles tournament, and so did No. 3 Hudson Hatfield. The duo of Hatfield/Jack Smith won the No. 2 doubles tournament.
Baseball
Austin 5, Grissom 2: Austin fell behind 2-0 in the first Saturday but didn’t allow a run after that inning. Parker Nichols and Dakota Peebles combined for seven strikeouts. Nichols had four, and Peebles had three.
Peebles also tallied two hits at the plate. Brayden Hamilton batted in two runners.
Hartselle 7, Gadsden City 3: Hartselle scored five runs in the first to take control Saturday.
Clay Burns had two hits and batted in three runners. Blaze Gillespie and Elliott Bray had two hits each. Drew Cartee batted in two runners. Hartselle had 11 hits as a team.
Randolph 7-3, Decatur Heritage 3-5: Randolph won Game 1 of the doubleheader Saturday with a walk-off grand slam by Frederick Wessel. Tyler Founds, Maddox Terry and Nash Rippen each had two hits in Game 1. Rippen had an RBI.
Decatur Heritage and Randolph were tied at two in the fourth before the Eagles scored three runs to break the tie. Drew Schmidt had two hits. Clay Smith batted in two runs.
Priceville 20, Brindlee Mountain 1: Priceville scored 7 runs in the second and 10 runs in the third Saturday. Priceville had 10 hits as a team.
Wyatt Hurt struck out seven batters in four innings. He also had two hits and two RBIs. Dylan Johnson batted in two runners.
Priceville 6, Hanceville 2: Priceville led 4-0 after the first inning Saturday and didn’t allow any runs until the fifth.
Mason Mann led Priceville with one hit and two RBIs. Johnson and Cole Smith each had a hit and an RBI.
Danville had 10 hits as a team and no errors.
Danville 12, Cedar Bluff 5: Danville scored a combined 10 runs in the second and third innings Saturday. Dylan McClesky posted two hits and three RBIs. Austin Johnson had two hits and two RBIs.
Athens 6, Hazel Green 1: Athens scored five runs in the fifth inning to take control Saturday. Tyler Gainer had one hit and two RBIs. Conner Beck also had one hit and two RBIs. Gainer also pitched seven innings and struck out nine batters.
Athens 6, Lawrence County 1: Athens trailed 1-0 in the first before scoring six unanswered to win Saturday. The Golden Eagles had four runs in the fifth.
Dylan Johnston posted two hits and two RBIs. Tucker Reed struck out 13 batters in just 5.1 innings pitched.
Ardmore 16, Athens Bible 1: Ardmore scored five runs in the first, four runs in the second and five runs in the third Saturday.
Athens Bible had 11 errors as a team. Ardmore’s John McGuire and Tylan Jarrett each had a hit and two RBIs. Mason Billons posted two hits.
Athens Bible 8, New Hope 7: Athens Bible trailed 7-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh Saturday. Athens Bible made it a one-run game before Drake Richter hit a ground ball that scored Seth Leopard and Chris Waddell to win.
Athens Bible had only three hits as a team. New Hope committed five errors.
East Lawrence 8, Hatton 0: It was scoreless Saturday until the fourth inning when Austin Lopp grounded out to drive in Luke Hurst. East Lawrence then scored three in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Hurst had one hit and three RBIs. Hunter Letson posted two hits. Letson also scored two runs. Letson struck out three batters, and Connery Lowery, who pitched five innings, struck out seven.
Falkville 10, East Lawrence 7: Falkville grabbed a 7-1 lead after five Saturday, which would be the difference despite a late push from East Lawrence. The Eagles scored six runs in the final two innings, but Falkville held on.
Falkville had 13 hits to East Lawrence’s six hits. Zac Shelton batted in two runs to go along with a hit for East Lawrence.
—
Elkmont 7, Cedar Bluff 0: Elkmont scored four runs in the first and two in the second Saturday. Brett Parker was dominant on the mound with 10 strikeouts in seven innings. He gave up six hits.
Chance Pepper and Mykell Murrah each had two hits. Pepper batted in two runs. Murrah batted in one.
Elkmont 15, Clements 1: Jadon Adams doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs as Elkmont picked up a five-inning win Friday over county foe Clements.
Christian Smith singled and drove in two runs, while Coby Scroggins added a single and one RBI. Jack Thomas had two hits and Brett Parker, Ty Roberts and Chance Pepper had one RBI each.
Scroggins allowed one earned run on one hit over four innings to earn the win. He had nine strikeouts.
Ian Ezell singled and drove in Clements’ lone run.
James Clemens 2, Athens 1: James Clemens scored a pair of unearned runs off a throwing error in the second inning and held on for the victory Friday despite managing just one hit against Athens' pitching.
Parker Willoughby led Athens with a pair of singles and one RBI. Tyler Gainer had two hits, including a double.
Tucker Stockman took the tough-luck loss on the mound after allowing just one hit over four innings. He finished with five strikeouts and three walks on 83 pitches.
Dawson Mack and Willoughby each worked a hitless inning of relief, with Willoughby striking out the side on 15 pitches.
Softball
Priceville 17, Columbia 0: Priceville scored 10 runs in the first Saturday to put it out of reach. The game lasted only three innings.
Allie Denson had three hits and four RBIs. Abigail Garrison had three hits and two RBIs.
Curry 6, Priceville 4: Four runs in the second and third innings separated Curry on Saturday. It led 5-2 after the third.
Regan Walter and Brentley Black each had two hits and an RBI for Priceville. Priceville had seven hits as a team. Curry had nine.
Brewer 6, Grissom 3: Brewer scored four runs in the third to charge back after being down 3-2 Saturday.
Kelsi Lemmond batted in three runners for Brewer. Amanda Knighten had two RBIs. Caitlin Bryson posted two hits.
Southside 9, Brewer 5: Brewer held a 5-4 lead before Southside scored three runs in the fourth Saturday. It then scored two runs in the next inning to take control.
Leisha Steger batted in three runners. Kim Hillis had a hit and an RBI. Brewer had seven hits as a team.
Auburn 8, Athens 2: Auburn had a 5-2 lead after the second Saturday. It scored three runs in the first and two in the second. Athens’ runs came in the second.
Emma Ogden had a hit and two RBIs. The Golden Eagles had just two hits overall.
Stanhope Elmore 4, Athens 2: The two teams were tied 2-2 after one inning Saturday, but two runs by Stanhope Elmore in the final inning gave it the win. Those runs came on a two-run home run.
Anna Carder had a hit, a run and an RBI for Athens. Morgan Stiles also posted a hit.
Spanish Fort 6, Athens 0: Spanish Fort scored a run in every inning except one Saturday. It had a 2-0 lead after the first.
Athens only had two hits. Those came from Stiles and Alli Patterson.
Priceville 15, Columbia 2: Priceville scored eight runs in the first inning and six more in the second in a big win Friday at the West Point Tournament.
Abigail Garrison had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Kirsten Segars added a homer and two RBIs.
Steffani Schrader tripled, doubled and drove in two runs, and Taylor Dean and Reagan Walter had two hits and two RBIs each.
Kylie Hendrix pitched two innings to pick up the win, striking out four while walking two.
Priceville 3, West Point 3: Garrison homered and drove in a pair Friday as Priceville tied the host team.
Walter had a hit and scored a run, while Hannah Smyth added one hit.
Brewer 6, Cherokee County 5: Brewer scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning Friday to earn the win.
The Patriots plated three runs in the third inning to take the lead, but Cherokee County rallied to score four times in the fourth.
Hannah Buchanan tripled twice and drove in four runs for the Patriots, while Caitlin Bryson and Dallas Linderman added one RBI each. Amanda Knighten had a pair of singles and Bronwyn Borden and Kim Hillis had one double each.
Borden pitched all five innings to earn the win, allowing four earned runs on six hits with nine strikeouts.
Albertville 10, Brewer 2: Buchanan had two hits, including a double, for the Patriots on Friday.
Bryson had one hit and Abbey Watkins had one RBI.
Graci Gilliland, Elaina Collins and Anna Claire Strange each had two RBIs for Albertville.
Central-Phenix City 7, Athens 1: Anna Carder had two hits, including a double, for Athens on Friday.
Alli Patterson drove in Athens’ only run, while Morgan Stiles and Emma Ogden added one hit each.
Madison Hurt led Central-Phenix City with four RBIs.
Soccer
Decatur girls 5, Hartselle 0: The win gave Decatur the title Saturday in the silver bracket at the Lakeshore Tournament.
Leah South scored three goals for Decatur. Bonnie Frost and Emma Parker had one goal each. Kacey Powell was in goal for the shutout.
The Red Raiders opened the first day of tournament Friday with a 1-1 tie against defending 1A-3A state champion Westminster-Oak Mountain. The Red Raiders closed out the day with a 10-0 win over Helena.
Sara Burgreen scored off an assist from Frost in the first game.
South scored six goals against Helena, while Burgreen added two more. Frost and Mary Ellen Stuart had one goal each, and Powell recorded the shutout in goal.
Tanner boys 10, East Lawrence 0: Oliver Gonzalez, Nehemias Vincente and Steven Lopez each scored two goals Saturday. Gonzalez had four assists. Vincente posted two assists.
Four other Tanner players had one goal in the win. Six players posted an assist.
Tanner boys 10, Clements 0: Manuel Felipe scored three goals and had an assist in the victory Saturday. Gonzalez had two goals and two assists.
Six Tanner players scored a goal in the win. Vincente scored twice.
West Morgan girls 8, Hamilton 0: Brandy Hernandez and Mari Julia Delgado combined to score seven goals as West Morgan opened Class 4A-5A, Area 14 play with a win over Hamilton at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex on Friday.
Hernandez had four goals and an assist for the Rebels (1-0, 1-0), while Delgado added three goals.
Angela Meza added a goal for West Morgan and Rosalinda Hernandez had two assists.
Sydney Charest picked up the shutout in goal for the Rebels, who led 5-0 at halftime.
West Morgan plays Austin at Jack Allen on Monday.
West Morgan boys 10, Hamilton 0: Ernesto Delgado and Joseph Delgado each had four goals Friday for the Rebels.
Angel Torreblanca and Juan Soriano added one goal each, while Javier Barrientos and Edwin Casillias each had one assist. David Romero had two saves in goal.
West Morgan plays East Limestone on Thursday at Jack Allen.
Calhoun softball
Calhoun 10-5, Northeast 1-6: Calhoun almost swept the doubleheader against Northeast but gave up the lead in the bottom of the seventh of the second game Saturday.
Anna Purvis had four hits and two RBIs for the two games. Caroline Parker had two hits and two runs in the first game. Savanna Henson had three hits in the first game.
State basketball
The 2021 state basketball championships this week will be played at Bill Harris Arena at the CrossPlex and Bartow Arena on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham due to a renovation project at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association recently decided to continue having the state basketball championships in Birmingham until 2026. Legacy Arena at the BJCC will be the venue every year except next season.
