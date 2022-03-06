HARTSELLE — Decatur and Hartselle split a varsity tennis match Friday, with the Decatur girls winning 9-0 and the Hartselle boys winning 6-3.
Anna Harbin (7-5, 6-1), Abby Glover (6-1, 6-1), Dawson Fite (6-2, 6-1), Emma Tapscott (6-1, 6-2), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-1) and Mattie Fite (6-2, 6-3) each picked up wins in singles play for the Decatur girls.
Pairs of Harbin-Glover (5-7, 6-4, 1-0), Dawson Fite-Tapscott (6-1, 6-0) and Blakely-Mary Bibb Pylant (6-2, 6-2) picked up wins in doubles to secure the sweep.
Decatur’s Hampton DeMent (6-0, 6-0) and Brady Mann (6-1, 6-0) picked up wins in singles play and teamed for a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
--
Baseball
--
Lindsay Lane 3, Priceville 0: Lindsay Lane’s Ray Anderson flirted with perfection Friday, striking out 16 in a no-hitter.
Anderson dominated the Bulldogs, issuing just three walks over seven innings while throwing 66 of 103 pitches for strikes.
Micah Perkins, Max Morrison and Sam Hogue each had one hit and one RBI for Lindsay Lane. Alexander Cook and Seth Mitchell added one hit each for the Lions.
--
Austin 7, Lawrence County 4: Cole Hutton and Hunter Royer had one hit and two RBIs each for Austin on Friday.
Judd Bailey tripled and drove in two runs for the Black Bears, while Caleb Beard added two hits. Cameron Bracken earned the win for Austin, allowing four runs on five hits over five innings.
--
Ardmore 18, Elkmont 8: Ardmore scored five runs in the first inning and eight more in the second to seize control of a five-inning win Friday.
Mason Billions had a home run and three RBIs for Ardmore, while Cole Calder, Bryce Camp and Caden Bailer added two RBIs each. Nathan Embrey had two hits and one RBI.
Embrey pitched four innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out four.
Mykell Murrah had two hits and two RBIs to lead Elkmont, while Clay Looney and Jack Thomas added one hit and one RBI each.
--
Decatur Heritage 3, Addison 1: Tyler Olive doubled and drove in two runs to lead Decatur Heritage on Friday.
Charlie Moores had two hits for the Eagles, while Luke Frasher pitched four innings for the win. Frasher allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts.
--
IMG Academy (Fla.) 9, Hartselle 3: Nationally-ranked IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) scored nine unanswered runs over four innings to pick up a win over Hartselle on Friday in the Perfect Game High School Showcase in Hoover.
Alabama commit Peyton Steele singled home two runs in the top of the first inning to give Hartselle an early lead. The Tigers extended the lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Steele scored on an error. Hartselle managed just one more hit over the final four innings.
--
West Morgan 7, Danville 6: Daniel Laporte homered, doubled and drove in three runs for West Morgan on Thursday.
Matthew Jones had a hit and one RBI for the Rebels. Cole Wallace pitched four innings for the win, allowing three runs on one hit with seven strikeouts.
Avery Brewer had a hit and two RBIs for Danville, and Gage Taylor had a double and one RBI.
--
Hartselle 13, Northridge 4: Coleman Mizell drove in a pair of runs on four hits as Hartselle wrapped up the Perfect Game High School Showdown at the Hoover Met with a win over Northridge on Saturday.
Greyson Howard had three RBIs for the Tigers and Peyton Steele had two hits and two RBIs. Jo Williamson had three hits and one RBI, while Cade Miles tripled, doubled and singled.
William Turner pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
--
Decatur Heritage 17, Fairview 4: Mac Hurst had two hits and three RBIs to lead Decatur Heritage on Saturday.
Tyler Olive had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Nash Rippen and Bo Solley added two RBIs each. Ty Founds had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI.
Cole O’Brien pitched three innings for the win, surrendering two unearned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.
--
Decatur Heritage 10, Fairview 0: Founds, Bryant Sparkman and Paxton Tarver combined to pitch a one-high shutout for Decatur Heritage.
Founds struck out 10 over four innings for the win, allowing just one hit. Sparkman pitched two innings, recording four strikeouts, and Tarver pitched the final inning.
Rippen homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs to lead the Decatur Heritage offense.
--
Athens 11, Brooks 5: Caiden Dumas had two hits and two RBIs in a win for Athens on Saturday.
Riley Miller homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Golden Eagles, while Jack Elliott added one hit and two RBIs. Tucker Stockman had two hits.
Raiden Presnell pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing just two hits with one strikeout.
--
Lindsay Lane 19, Pisgah 0: Lindsay Lane scored 12 runs in the third inning to invoke the mercy rule on Saturday.
Sam Hogue homered, doubled twice and drove in six runs for the Lions, while Ben Frasier homered, singled and drove in four. Micah Perkins had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs and Mason Burns tripled, doubled and drove in two runs.
Seth Mitchell scattered two hits over three innings to earn the win, striking out two.
--
Athens Bible School 12, Whitesburg Christian 2: Eli Olree had three hits and three RBIs in a big win for Athens Bible on Saturday.
Drake Richter had three hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Connor Abernathy had two hits and two RBIs. Cody Graviett had three hits.
Olree pitched six innings for the win, striking out nine.
--
Priceville 11, Vinemont 1: Zack Chaney had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Priceville.
JoJo Garrison had two hits and drove in two runs, while Ryan Hanks added a hit and two RBIs. Thomas Kerby had three hits and one RBI.
Colman Gann pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts.
--
Falkville 13, Vinemont 0: Sawyer Reynolds tossed a one-hit shutout for Falkville on Saturday, allowing just one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.
Caden Burnett and Camden Reid each had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils. Sawyer, Andrew Jones and Peyton Davis had two hits each.
--
Priceville 15, Falkville 1: Chaney had two doubles and two RBIs for Priceville, while Jackson Prickett added a hit and three RBIs.
Garrison had two hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs and Ty Parker had a hit and three RBIs. Brayden Burney pitched four innings for the win, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.
New Hope 17, East Limestone 12: New Hope scored 13 runs over the first two innings to take control of a high-scoring game on Saturday.
East Limestone rallied to trim the New Hope lead but was never able to get closer than five runs.
--
New Hope 6, Brewer 3: Justin Brooks had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Brewer on Saturday.
Danny Burney had a solo homer for the Patriots, while Eli Matkin and Kade George added one hit each.
--
Madison County 14, Brewer 4: Matkin had two hits and one RBI for Brewer.
Brooks and George had one hit and one RBI each for the Patriots, while Russell Mahan added one hit.
--
Arab 4, Athens 3: Sam Sandy had two hits and one RBI for Athens on Saturday.
Connor Beck had one hit and one RBI, while Aidan Cook and Trenton Harries added one hit each.
--
Softball
--
Austin 8, Hatton 4: Kyra Taylor homered and drove in three runs to lead Austin on Friday.
Kenley Hilleary had three hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Black Bears, while Lexey Carver added a hit and one RBI. Katie Davis and Claire Wright had two hits each.
Hilleary pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Bradyn Mitchell had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Hatton. Ashlyn Potter and Gracie Ward had one RBI each.
--
Austin 10, Tuscaloosa County 0: Davis tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Austin on Friday.
Hilleary drove in two runs and Wright had two hits. Katie Bracken pitched five innings for the win, giving up just one hit while striking out 12.
--
Hatton 3, Tuscaloosa County 2: Chloe Gargis singled home a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure a win for Hatton on Friday.
Kailyn Quails had a pair of hits for the Hornets, while Mitchell tossed a complete game for the win. Mitchell allowed two unearned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.
--
Hartselle 13, Madison County 0: Karsi Lentz and Brooklyn Stiles combined for four hits, including a pair of homers, and six RBIs as Hartselle rolled past Madison County on Friday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Lentz homered, tripled and drove in three for the Tigers, while Stiles homered, doubled and drove in three more. Kaelyn Jones had a double and two RBIs for Hartselle, while Emily Hall, Blayne Godfrey and Brityan Godfrey added two hits and one RBI each.
Blayne Godfrey pitched two innings for the win, allowing no hits while striking out four.
--
Hartselle 20, Cedar Bluff 2: Larissa Preuitt had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs for Hartselle.
Lentz tripled twice and drove in two runs for the Tigers and Jones had two hits and two RBIs. Emma Parker had a solo home run and Stiles had two RBIs.
Lentz allowed two runs on one hit to pick up the win, striking out two.
--
Athens 13, Mortimer Jordan 4: Jordyn Johnson, Anna Carder and Emily Simon drove in three runs each in a big win for Athens on Friday.
Katie Simon had two hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles. Deann Motquin pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs on seven hits with a pair of strikeouts.
--
East Lawrence 5, Florence 3: East Lawrence picked up a win over Class 7A Florence on Friday despite being outhit 6-3.
The Eagles capitalized on a pair of Florence errors and three walks in the bottom of the third inning to secure the win.
Emma Coan homered and drove in a run for East Lawrence, while Ivee Jenkins and Tori Spears added one hit each. Madelynn Osborn had one RBI.
Spears allowed three runs on six hits over four innings to earn the win, striking out three.
--
East Limestone 5, Decatur Heritage 1: Morgan Stoudmire and Molly Thompson had two RBIs each for East Limestone on Friday.
Azarriah Malone had three hits for the Indians, and Lara Looney picked up the win in the circle.
Bri Tyson had two hits for Decatur Heritage.
--
Brooks 15, Decatur Heritage 1: Summer Sims had one hit and one RBI for Decatur Heritage.
--
Beulah 6, Lawrence County 3: Audrie Sandlin had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for Lawrence County on Friday.
AB McKay and Emma Bendall had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Devils, while Anna Clare Hutto added two hits.
--
Brewer 14, Priceville 13: Marlee Jones had a pair of doubles and five RBIs in a high-scoring win for Brewer on Thursday.
Breia Rusk had three hits, including a double, and five RBIs for the Patriots, while Riley Miller added two hits and one RBI. Cheyenne Lucas had three hits.
Brie Voss pitched six innings for the win, finishing with six strikeouts.
--
Austin 7, Gardendale 0: Kenley Hilleary homered, singled and drove in four runs for Austin on Saturday.
Katie Bracken had two hits and two RBIs for the Black Bears and Mikaylah Fuqua had one hit and one RBI.
Hilleary earned the win in the circle, allowing no runs on no hits with six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
--
Hewitt-Trussville 12, Austin 0: Arden Breedlove and Kinsley Higdon had one single each to account for Austin’s only hits.
--
Hartselle 9, Pelham 0: Callie Parker had a hit and two RBIs for Hartselle on Saturday.
Karsi Lentz homered, doubled and drove in a run and Emily Hall had two hits. Lentz pitched two innings for the win, allowing just three walks with one strikeout.
--
Hartselle 10, Sand Rock 0: Lentz homered and drove in three runs for Hartselle.
Aly Putnam had a hit and two RBIs for the Tigers and Mary Elizabeth Booth had two hits and one RBI. Sarah Bowling pitched three hitless innings to pick up the win.
--
Hartselle 3, White Plains 0: Kaelyn Jones had a double and two RBIs for Hartselle.
Larissa Preuitt had a hit and one RBI and Blayne Godfrey struck out 10 over four innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit.
--
Hartselle 4, John Carroll Catholic 0: Lentz homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Hartselle.
Jones had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers and Blayne Godfrey pitched six innings for the win, allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts.
--
Athens 10, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 6: Anna Carder homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead Athens on Saturday.
Morgan Stiles had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles and Molly Gilbert had three hits and one RBI. Carly Ennis had two singles and one RBI.
Katie Simon pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts.
--
Athens 7, Helena 6: Stiles homered, doubled and drove in a run for Athens.
Haley Waggoner homered and drove in two runs and Gilbert added a hit and two RBIs. Carder and Emily Simon had two hits each.
Deann Motquin pitched two innings of relief for the win, allowing just one walk with one strikeout.
--
West Morgan 1, Walker County 0: Karly Terry and Abby Lindsey combined on a one-hit shutout for West Morgan on Saturday.
Terry allowed one hit over two innings with a strikeout, while Lindsey allowed one hit over two innings with three strikeouts.
Chasity Rikard had one hit and one RBI for the Rebels, while Terry added a pair of singles.
--
West Morgan 3, Ramsay 0: Lindsey pitched four perfect innings for the win for West Morgan, using just 45 pitches while recording 10 strikeouts.
Jonie Weems homered and drove in a run for West Morgan. Cailey Barbee had one hit and one RBI for the Rebels and Brylynn Bolan had one double.
--
West Morgan 1, Oakman 1: Weems drove in West Morgan’s only run and Terry tripled for the Rebels’ lone hit.
Lindsey pitched all seven innings in the tie, allowing one unearned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts.
--
Lawrence County 8, Weaver 1: Trinity Britnell doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Lawrence County on Saturday.
Emma Bendall had two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Anna Clare Hutto and Bella Cross added one hit and one RBI each. Audrie Sandlin and Josie Jones had two hits each.
Britnell pitched six innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts.
--
Fairhope 3, Lawrence County 0: AB McKay singled to account for Lawrence County’s only hit of the game.
Jesslyn Gordon and Yasmin Harmon had one hit and one RBI each for Fairhope.
--
Helena 1, Hatton 0: The Hornets dropped a tight game on Saturday despite outhitting Helena 5-3.
Bradyn Mitchell and Brianna Oliver combined to strike out five Huskies over six innings while allowing three hits and five walks.
--
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 6, Hatton 2: Mallie Yarbrough homered and Kailyn Quails had three hits and one RBI for the Hornets on Saturday.
Maddie Heflin had two hits and Brianna Oliver had one hit.
--
Elkmont 8, Decatur Heritage 5: Lily Lowery had two hits and two RBIs for Elkmont on Saturday.
Tylee Thomas and Alyssa Harwell had one hit and two RBIs each for the Red Devils, while Savannah Williams added two hits.
Abbie Broadway allowed four runs on three hits over 2 1/3 innings to earn the win, finishing with seven strikeouts.
--
West Limestone 15, Decatur Heritage 0: JuliAnn Kyle and Bevin Gant each homered for West Limestone in a big win on Saturday.
Kyle finished with three hits and four RBIs, while Gant added two hits and two RBIs. Bella Birdsong had two hits and two RBIs.
--
Hoover 12, Athens 1: Waggoner had a hit and one RBI for Athens on Friday.
Gilbert had a pair of hits for the Golden Eagles and Carder had one single.
--
Soccer
--
Priceville girls 5, West Point 1: Anna Katherine Hopkins had four goals and an assist in a win for Priceville on Thursday.
Mahalia Mendoza had one goal for the Bulldogs (1-1) and Tori Staats recorded seven saves in goal.
--
Priceville boys 3, West Point 1: Elijah Hopkins scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as Priceville picked up a win Thursday.
MaClain Lawson had a goal for the Bulldogs (1-0), while Carson Taylor recorded a pair of saves.
--
Priceville boys 5, New Hope 1: Elijah Hopkins and Dylan Thompson had two goals and one assist each in a win for Priceville on Saturday.
Levi Davis had a goal and one assist for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-0 with the win.
--
Priceville girls 4, New Hope 0: Anna Katherine Hopkins scored four goals as Priceville picked up a win on Friday.
Tori Staats had three saves in goal for the Bulldogs (2-1).
--
Danville boys 3, Fairview 2: Justin Hanline scored twice in a win for Danville on Friday.
Bo Huff, Ever Lopez and Moises Parra had one goal each for the Hawks and JoJo Whisenant recorded four saves in goal.
Danville (3-1) plays East Lawrence on Monday and Tharptown on Tuesday.
--
Danville girls 9, Fairview 1: Layla Sherrill scored six goals for Danville in a big win on Friday.
Preslie Tinker and Haley Jones had one goal each and Maddie Sherrill had two assists.
Danville (4-0) continues play on Tuesday against Tharptown.
