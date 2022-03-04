HARTSELLE — Decatur and Hartselle split a varsity tennis match Friday, with the Decatur girls winning 9-0 and the Hartselle boys winning 6-3.
Anna Harbin (7-5, 6-1), Abby Glover (6-1, 6-1), Dawson Fite (6-2, 6-1), Emma Tapscott (6-1, 6-2), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-1) and Mattie Fite (6-2, 6-3) each picked up wins in singles play for the Decatur girls.
Pairs of Harbin-Glover (5-7, 6-4, 1-0), Dawson Fite-Tapscott (6-1, 6-0) and Blakely-Mary Bibb Pylant (6-2, 6-2) picked up wins in doubles to secure the sweep.
Decatur’s Hampton DeMent (6-0, 6-0) and Brady Mann (6-1, 6-0) picked up wins in singles play and teamed for a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
Baseball
Lindsay Lane 3, Priceville 0: Lindsay Lane’s Ray Anderson flirted with perfection Friday, striking out 16 in a no-hitter.
Anderson dominated the Bulldogs, issuing just three walks over seven innings while throwing 66 of 103 pitches for strikes.
Micah Perkins, Max Morrison and Sam Hogue each had one hit and one RBI for Lindsay Lane. Alexander Cook and Seth Mitchell added one hit each for the Lions.
Austin 7, Lawrence County 4: Cole Hutton and Hunter Royer had one hit and two RBIs each for Austin on Friday.
Judd Bailey tripled and drove in two runs for the Black Bears, while Caleb Beard added two hits. Cameron Bracken earned the win for Austin, allowing four runs on five hits over five innings.
Ardmore 18, Elkmont 8: Ardmore scored five runs in the first inning and eight more in the second to seize control of a five-inning win Friday.
Mason Billions had a home run and three RBIs for Ardmore, while Cole Calder, Bryce Camp and Caden Bailer added two RBIs each. Nathan Embrey had two hits and one RBI.
Embrey pitched four innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out four.
Mykell Murrah had two hits and two RBIs to lead Elkmont, while Clay Looney and Jack Thomas added one hit and one RBI each.
Decatur Heritage 3, Addison 1: Tyler Olive doubled and drove in two runs to lead Decatur Heritage on Friday.
Charlie Moores had two hits for the Eagles, while Luke Frasher pitched four innings for the win. Frasher allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts.
IMG Academy (Fla.) 9, Hartselle 3: Nationally-ranked IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) scored nine unanswered runs over four innings to pick up a win over Hartselle on Friday in the Perfect Game High School Showcase in Hoover.
Alabama commit Peyton Steele singled home two runs in the top of the first inning to give Hartselle an early lead. The Tigers extended the lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Steele scored on an error. Hartselle managed just one more hit over the final four innings.
IMG Academy scored a run in the bottom of the third to trim the lead to 3-1 and took a 5-3 lead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Ascenders, the second-ranked team in the nation according to MaxPreps, put the game out of reach with four more runs in the sixth.
Brady Neal, an LSU commit, had two hits and two RBIs for IMG Academy. JP Ortiz had two hits and one RBI. Jaewoo Cho pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.
West Morgan 7, Danville 6: Daniel Laporte homered, doubled and drove in three runs for West Morgan on Thursday.
Matthew Jones had a hit and one RBI for the Rebels. Cole Wallace pitched four innings for the win, allowing three runs on one hit with seven strikeouts.
Avery Brewer had a hit and two RBIs for Danville, and Gage Taylor had a double and one RBI.
Softball
Austin 8, Hatton 4: Kyra Taylor homered and drove in three runs to lead Austin on Friday.
Kenley Hilleary had three hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Black Bears, while Lexey Carver added a hit and one RBI. Katie Davis and Claire Wright had two hits each.
Hilleary pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Bradyn Mitchell had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Hatton. Ashlyn Potter and Gracie Ward had one RBI each.
Austin 10, Tuscaloosa County 0: Davis tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Austin on Friday.
Hilleary drove in two runs and Wright had two hits. Katie Bracken pitched five innings for the win, giving up just one hit while striking out 12.
Hatton 3, Tuscaloosa County 2: Chloe Gargis singled home a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure a win for Hatton on Friday.
Kailyn Quails had a pair of hits for the Hornets, while Mitchell tossed a complete game for the win. Mitchell allowed two unearned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.
Hartselle 13, Madison County 0: Karsi Lentz and Brooklyn Stiles combined for four hits, including a pair of homers, and six RBIs as Hartselle rolled past Madison County on Friday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Lentz homered, tripled and drove in three for the Tigers, while Stiles homered, doubled and drove in three more. Kaelyn Jones had a double and two RBIs for Hartselle, while Emily Hall, Blayne Godfrey and Brityan Godfrey added two hits and one RBI each.
Blayne Godfrey pitched two innings for the win, allowing no hits while striking out four.
Hartselle 20, Cedar Bluff 2: Larissa Preuitt had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs for Hartselle.
Lentz tripled twice and drove in two runs for the Tigers and Jones had two hits and two RBIs. Emma Parker had a solo home run and Stiles had two RBIs.
Lentz allowed two runs on one hit to pick up the win, striking out two.
Athens 13, Mortimer Jordan 4: Jordyn Johnson, Anna Carder and Emily Simon drove in three runs each in a big win for Athens on Friday.
Katie Simon had two hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles. Deann Motquin pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs on seven hits with a pair of strikeouts.
East Lawrence 5, Florence 3: East Lawrence picked up a win over Class 7A Florence on Friday despite being outhit 6-3.
The Eagles capitalized on a pair of Florence errors and three walks in the bottom of the third inning to secure the win.
Emma Coan homered and drove in a run for East Lawrence, while Ivee Jenkins and Tori Spears added one hit each. Madelynn Osborn had one RBI.
Spears allowed three runs on six hits over four innings to earn the win, striking out three.
East Limestone 5, Decatur Heritage 1: Morgan Stoudmire and Molly Thompson had two RBIs each for East Limestone on Friday.
Azarriah Malone had three hits for the Indians, and Lara Looney picked up the win in the circle.
Bri Tyson had two hits for Decatur Heritage.
Brooks 15, Decatur Heritage 1: Summer Sims had one hit and one RBI for Decatur Heritage.
Beulah 6, Lawrence County 3: Audrie Sandlin had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for Lawrence County on Friday.
AB McKay and Emma Bendall had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Devils, while Anna Clare Hutto added two hits.
Brewer 14, Priceville 13: Marlee Jones had a pair of doubles and five RBIs in a high-scoring win for Brewer on Thursday.
Breia Rusk had three hits, including a double, and five RBIs for the Patriots, while Riley Miller added two hits and one RBI. Cheyenne Lucas had three hits.
Brie Voss pitched six innings for the win, finishing with six strikeouts.
Soccer
Priceville girls 5, West Point 1: Anna Katherine Hopkins had four goals and an assist in a win for Priceville on Thursday.
Mahalia Mendoza had one goal for the Bulldogs (1-1) and Tori Staats recorded seven saves in goal.
Priceville boys 3, West Point 1: Elijah Hopkins scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as Priceville picked up a win Thursday.
MaClain Lawson had a goal for the Bulldogs (1-0), while Carson Taylor recorded a pair of saves.
